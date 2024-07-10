IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCTC's stock opened at ₹1058.95, reached a high of ₹1058.95, and a low of ₹1023.55 before closing at ₹1045.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹82228.0 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹1148.3 and the 52-week low was at ₹614.45. The BSE volume for the day was 113451 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The share price of IRCTC has increased by 0.37% and is currently trading at ₹1031.65. Over the past year, IRCTC shares have surged by 66.89% to ₹1031.65, outperforming the Nifty index, which rose by 26.23% to 24433.20 in the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.12%
|3 Months
|-5.45%
|6 Months
|11.87%
|YTD
|15.82%
|1 Year
|66.89%
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1046.7
|Support 1
|1014.9
|Resistance 2
|1066.75
|Support 2
|1003.15
|Resistance 3
|1078.5
|Support 3
|983.1
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹811.0, 21.1% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 113 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1058.95 & ₹1023.55 yesterday to end at ₹1045.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend