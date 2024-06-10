IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCTC opened at ₹979.15, reached a high of ₹981.95, and a low of ₹965 before closing at ₹973.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹78,220.0 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1148.3 and the 52-week low was ₹614.45. The BSE volume for the day was 329137 shares traded.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|984.3
|Support 1
|966.7
|Resistance 2
|992.25
|Support 2
|957.05
|Resistance 3
|1001.9
|Support 3
|949.1
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹762.5, 22.01% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1080.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 329 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹981.95 & ₹965 yesterday to end at ₹973.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.