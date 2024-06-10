Hello User
IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went up today, 10 Jun 2024, by 0.45 %. The stock closed at 973.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 977.75 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCTC opened at 979.15, reached a high of 981.95, and a low of 965 before closing at 973.4. The market capitalization stood at 78,220.0 crore. The 52-week high was 1148.3 and the 52-week low was 614.45. The BSE volume for the day was 329137 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jun 2024, 08:47 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1984.3Support 1966.7
Resistance 2992.25Support 2957.05
Resistance 31001.9Support 3949.1
10 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 762.5, 22.01% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 530.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1080.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold1122
    Sell1100
    Strong Sell2222
10 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3969 k

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 329 k.

10 Jun 2024, 08:05 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹973.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 981.95 & 965 yesterday to end at 973.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

