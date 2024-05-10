Hello User
IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC stock price went down today, 10 May 2024, by -2.15 %. The stock closed at 1007.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 986.1 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Stock Price Today

IRCTC Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCTC opened at 1016.95 and closed at 1007.8. The stock reached a high of 1016.95 and a low of 982.2. The market capitalization stood at 78,888.0 crore, with a 52-week high of 1076.35 and a 52-week low of 604. The BSE volume for the day was 167,895 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST IRCTC share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11003.27Support 1972.72
Resistance 21023.63Support 2962.53
Resistance 31033.82Support 3942.17
10 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST IRCTC share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 762.5, 22.68% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 530.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1080.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
10 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST IRCTC share price Today : IRCTC volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3367 k

The trading volume yesterday was 36.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1962 k & BSE volume was 167 k.

10 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST IRCTC share price Live :IRCTC closed at ₹1007.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1016.95 & 982.2 yesterday to end at 1007.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

