IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went up today, 11 Dec 2024, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 833.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 834.9 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 838.95 and closed at 833.20, experiencing a low of 833.20 and a high of 847.05 throughout the session. The stock's market capitalization stands at 66,800 crore. Over the past year, IRCTC has seen a 52-week high of 1,148.30 and a low of 750.10. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 38,643 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1844.08Support 1829.38
Resistance 2853.27Support 2823.87
Resistance 3858.78Support 3814.68
11 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 833.0, 0.23% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 550.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold2221
    Sell0001
    Strong Sell2222
11 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 1044 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1129 k

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1006 k & BSE volume was 38 k.

11 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹833.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 847.05 & 833.2 yesterday to end at 834.9. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

