IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹838.95 and closed at ₹833.20, experiencing a low of ₹833.20 and a high of ₹847.05 throughout the session. The stock's market capitalization stands at ₹66,800 crore. Over the past year, IRCTC has seen a 52-week high of ₹1,148.30 and a low of ₹750.10. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 38,643 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|844.08
|Support 1
|829.38
|Resistance 2
|853.27
|Support 2
|823.87
|Resistance 3
|858.78
|Support 3
|814.68
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹833.0, 0.23% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹550.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1006 k & BSE volume was 38 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹847.05 & ₹833.2 yesterday to end at ₹834.9. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.