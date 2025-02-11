IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹772.75 and closed at ₹774.20, reflecting a modest increase. The stock reached a high of ₹787.50 and dipped to a low of ₹767.50 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹61,880 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹1,148.30 and above the 52-week low of ₹736.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 120,837 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.21% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1491 k & BSE volume was 120 k.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹787.50 & ₹767.50 yesterday to end at ₹773.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend