IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCTC opened at ₹1033.55 and closed at ₹1027.85. The stock reached a high of ₹1037.5 and a low of ₹994.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹81712.0 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1148.3 and the 52-week low was ₹614.45. The BSE volume for the day was 100334 shares traded.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 100 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1037.5 & ₹994.25 yesterday to end at ₹1021.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend