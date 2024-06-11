Explore
LIVE UPDATES

IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

2 min read . Updated: 11 Jun 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went up today, 11 Jun 2024, by 5.05 %. The stock closed at 977.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1027 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCTC opened at 987.6 and closed at 977.6. The stock reached a high of 1032 and a low of 982.5. The market capitalization stood at 82160.0 crore. The 52-week high for IRCTC was 1148.3 and the low was 614.45. The BSE trading volume for the stock was 98124 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jun 2024, 11:10:54 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of IRCTC rose by 5.5% to reach 1031.35, outperforming its peers in the market. While International Travel House is experiencing a decline, Thomas Cook India, Easy Trip Planners, and Kaya are all showing positive growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.27% and 0.26% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation1031.3553.755.51148.3614.4582508.0
Thomas Cook India216.150.50.23228.1565.0710057.33
Easy Trip Planners42.290.370.8854.037.017493.96
International Travel House605.0-0.55-0.09781.0281.9483.67
Kaya284.45.51.97395.9275.2371.54
11 Jun 2024, 11:07:07 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 762.5, 26.1% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 530.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1080.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold1122
    Sell1100
    Strong Sell2222
11 Jun 2024, 10:49:07 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 272.34% higher than yesterday

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of IRCTC until 10 AM is 272.34% higher than yesterday, with the price at 1030.7, marking a 5.43% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

11 Jun 2024, 10:34:39 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC touched a high of 1033.95 & a low of 1019.45 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11035.52Support 11021.02
Resistance 21041.98Support 21012.98
Resistance 31050.02Support 31006.52
11 Jun 2024, 10:10:35 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live:

11 Jun 2024, 09:53:34 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Today, the IRCTC share price has increased by 4.88% to reach 1025.35, in line with the positive movement of its peers such as Thomas Cook India, Easy Trip Planners, International Travel House, and Kaya. Concurrently, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.22% and up by 0.05% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation1025.3547.754.881148.3614.4582028.0
Thomas Cook India216.951.30.6228.1565.0710094.55
Easy Trip Planners42.020.10.2454.037.017446.11
International Travel House614.859.31.54781.0281.9491.54
Kaya279.050.150.05395.9275.2364.55
11 Jun 2024, 09:45:51 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 5.44%; Futures open interest increased by 1.71%

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: A rise in futures price and an increase in open interest for IRCTC indicate potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

11 Jun 2024, 09:31:32 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹977.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1032 & 982.5 yesterday to end at 977.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

