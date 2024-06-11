IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCTC opened at ₹987.6 and closed at ₹977.6. The stock reached a high of ₹1032 and a low of ₹982.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹82160.0 crore. The 52-week high for IRCTC was ₹1148.3 and the low was ₹614.45. The BSE trading volume for the stock was 98124 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of IRCTC rose by 5.5% to reach ₹1031.35, outperforming its peers in the market. While International Travel House is experiencing a decline, Thomas Cook India, Easy Trip Planners, and Kaya are all showing positive growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.27% and 0.26% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|1031.35
|53.75
|5.5
|1148.3
|614.45
|82508.0
|Thomas Cook India
|216.15
|0.5
|0.23
|228.15
|65.07
|10057.33
|Easy Trip Planners
|42.29
|0.37
|0.88
|54.0
|37.01
|7493.96
|International Travel House
|605.0
|-0.55
|-0.09
|781.0
|281.9
|483.67
|Kaya
|284.4
|5.5
|1.97
|395.9
|275.2
|371.54
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹762.5, 26.1% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1080.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of IRCTC until 10 AM is 272.34% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹1030.7, marking a 5.43% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC touched a high of 1033.95 & a low of 1019.45 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1035.52
|Support 1
|1021.02
|Resistance 2
|1041.98
|Support 2
|1012.98
|Resistance 3
|1050.02
|Support 3
|1006.52
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Today, the IRCTC share price has increased by 4.88% to reach ₹1025.35, in line with the positive movement of its peers such as Thomas Cook India, Easy Trip Planners, International Travel House, and Kaya. Concurrently, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.22% and up by 0.05% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|1025.35
|47.75
|4.88
|1148.3
|614.45
|82028.0
|Thomas Cook India
|216.95
|1.3
|0.6
|228.15
|65.07
|10094.55
|Easy Trip Planners
|42.02
|0.1
|0.24
|54.0
|37.01
|7446.11
|International Travel House
|614.85
|9.3
|1.54
|781.0
|281.9
|491.54
|Kaya
|279.05
|0.15
|0.05
|395.9
|275.2
|364.55
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: A rise in futures price and an increase in open interest for IRCTC indicate potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1032 & ₹982.5 yesterday to end at ₹977.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.