IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Stocks Surge on Positive Trading Day

IRCTC Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCTC opened at ₹1017.35 and closed at ₹1009.95. The high for the day was ₹1029.6 and the low was ₹1013.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹81824.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹1049.75 and ₹569.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 102939 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.82%
|3 Months
|3.74%
|6 Months
|45.19%
|YTD
|15.27%
|1 Year
|74.9%
The current data of IRCTC stock shows that the price is ₹1022.8 with a percent change of 1.27, resulting in a net change of 12.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, suggesting positive movement in the market for IRCTC shares.
