IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Stocks Surge on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC stock price went up today, 12 Apr 2024, by 1.27 %. The stock closed at 1009.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1022.8 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Stock Price Today

IRCTC Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCTC opened at 1017.35 and closed at 1009.95. The high for the day was 1029.6 and the low was 1013.7. The market capitalization stood at 81824.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 1049.75 and 569.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 102939 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Apr 2024, 09:31 AM IST IRCTC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.82%
3 Months3.74%
6 Months45.19%
YTD15.27%
1 Year74.9%
12 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST IRCTC share price Today :IRCTC trading at ₹1022.8, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹1009.95

The current data of IRCTC stock shows that the price is 1022.8 with a percent change of 1.27, resulting in a net change of 12.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, suggesting positive movement in the market for IRCTC shares.

12 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST IRCTC share price Live :IRCTC closed at ₹1009.95 on last trading day

On the last day, the IRCTC BSE stock had a volume of 102939 shares with a closing price of 1009.95.

