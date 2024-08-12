IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹931.35 and closed at ₹926.9, with a high of ₹935.4 and a low of ₹926. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹74,156 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹1,148.3 and a low of ₹635.2. The BSE volume for the day was 102,187 shares.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹811.0, 12.51% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 69.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 569 k & BSE volume was 102 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹935.4 & ₹926 yesterday to end at ₹926.95. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.