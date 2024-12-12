Explore
IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2024, 09:35 AM IST
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went down today, 12 Dec 2024, by -0.54 %. The stock closed at 855.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 850.7 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates
IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 835.65 and closed slightly lower at 834.90. The stock reached a high of 857 and a low of 833.55 during the day. With a market capitalization of 68,436 crore, IRCTC's share price remains significantly below its 52-week high of 1,148.30 and above its 52-week low of 750.10. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 89,802 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2024, 09:35:12 AM IST

IRCTC Live Updates: IRCTC trading at ₹850.7, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹855.35

IRCTC Live Updates: IRCTC share price is at 850.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 839.87 and 863.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 839.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 863.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

12 Dec 2024, 09:20:13 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IRCTC has increased by 0.04%, currently trading at 855.65. Over the past year, IRCTC shares have risen by 11.01%, reaching 855.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a 17.36% increase, rising to 24641.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.74%
3 Months-7.35%
6 Months-16.7%
YTD-3.61%
1 Year11.01%
12 Dec 2024, 08:49:16 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1863.52Support 1839.87
Resistance 2872.08Support 2824.78
Resistance 3887.17Support 3816.22
12 Dec 2024, 08:30:01 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 833.0, 2.61% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 550.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold2221
    Sell0001
    Strong Sell2222
12 Dec 2024, 08:16:02 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1210 k

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 97.52% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 89 k.

12 Dec 2024, 08:05:06 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC closed at ₹834.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 857 & 833.55 yesterday to end at 855.35. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

