IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹835.65 and closed slightly lower at ₹834.90. The stock reached a high of ₹857 and a low of ₹833.55 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹68,436 crore, IRCTC's share price remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹1,148.30 and above its 52-week low of ₹750.10. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 89,802 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCTC Live Updates: IRCTC share price is at ₹850.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹839.87 and ₹863.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹839.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 863.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IRCTC has increased by 0.04%, currently trading at ₹855.65. Over the past year, IRCTC shares have risen by 11.01%, reaching ₹855.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a 17.36% increase, rising to 24641.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.74%
|3 Months
|-7.35%
|6 Months
|-16.7%
|YTD
|-3.61%
|1 Year
|11.01%
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|863.52
|Support 1
|839.87
|Resistance 2
|872.08
|Support 2
|824.78
|Resistance 3
|887.17
|Support 3
|816.22
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹833.0, 2.61% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹550.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 97.52% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 89 k.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹857 & ₹833.55 yesterday to end at ₹855.35. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.