Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Feb 12 2025 09:07:09
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.10 -0.77%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 413.40 -1.21%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 679.70 0.30%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,219.95 -1.19%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 312.95 0.02%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2025, 09:21 AM IST
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2025, by -2.88 %. The stock closed at 773.50 per share. The stock is currently trading at 751.25 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 779.95 and closed at 773.50, experiencing a daily high of 779.95 and a low of 744.50. The company's market capitalization stood at 60,100 crore. Over the past year, IRCTC has seen a 52-week high of 1,148.30 and a low of 736.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 55,330 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2025, 09:21:09 AM IST

IRCTC Live Updates: Price Analysis

IRCTC Live Updates: The share price of IRCTC has decreased by -0.74%, currently trading at 745.70. Over the past year, IRCTC's shares have experienced a decline of -18.03%, also settling at 745.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 23071.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.59%
3 Months-5.07%
6 Months-16.49%
YTD-1.63%
1 Year-18.03%
12 Feb 2025, 09:02:37 AM IST

IRCTC Dividend: Railway PSU stock declares 2nd interim dividend of ₹3/share. Check details

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/irctc-dividend-railway-psu-stock-declares-2nd-interim-dividend-of-rs-3-share-check-details-11739270368147.html

12 Feb 2025, 09:02:37 AM IST

IRCTC Q3 results: Net profit rises 14% to ₹341 crore, revenue at ₹1,225 crore

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/irctc-q3-results-net-profit-rises-14-to-341-crore-revenue-at-1-225-crore-11739270581864.html

12 Feb 2025, 09:02:36 AM IST

Stocks to Watch: Adani Group stocks, IRCTC, Vodafone Idea, IRCON, Vedanta, and more

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-adani-group-stocks-irctc-vodafone-idea-ircon-vedanta-and-more-11739293175964.html

12 Feb 2025, 08:49:45 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1771.5Support 1737.8
Resistance 2791.6Support 2724.2
Resistance 3805.2Support 3704.1
12 Feb 2025, 08:33:17 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 867.0, 15.41% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 550.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy1110.00
    Hold2222
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell2222
12 Feb 2025, 08:17:06 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC volume yesterday was 1299 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1497 k

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 13.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1244 k & BSE volume was 55 k.

12 Feb 2025, 08:02:49 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC closed at ₹773.50 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 779.95 & 744.50 yesterday to end at 751.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue