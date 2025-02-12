IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹779.95 and closed at ₹773.50, experiencing a daily high of ₹779.95 and a low of ₹744.50. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹60,100 crore. Over the past year, IRCTC has seen a 52-week high of ₹1,148.30 and a low of ₹736.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 55,330 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCTC Live Updates: The share price of IRCTC has decreased by -0.74%, currently trading at ₹745.70. Over the past year, IRCTC's shares have experienced a decline of -18.03%, also settling at ₹745.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 23071.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.59%
|3 Months
|-5.07%
|6 Months
|-16.49%
|YTD
|-1.63%
|1 Year
|-18.03%
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|771.5
|Support 1
|737.8
|Resistance 2
|791.6
|Support 2
|724.2
|Resistance 3
|805.2
|Support 3
|704.1
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹867.0, 15.41% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹550.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 13.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1244 k & BSE volume was 55 k.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹779.95 & ₹744.50 yesterday to end at ₹751.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend