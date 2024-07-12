IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCTC opened at ₹1033.65 and closed at ₹1021.4. The high for the day was ₹1041.5, and the low was ₹1027. The market capitalization stands at 82308.0 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1148.3 and a 52-week low of ₹614.45. The BSE volume for the day was 92559 shares.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1038.38
|Support 1
|1023.53
|Resistance 2
|1047.52
|Support 2
|1017.82
|Resistance 3
|1053.23
|Support 3
|1008.68
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹811.0, 21.17% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 92 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1041.5 & ₹1027 yesterday to end at ₹1028.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend