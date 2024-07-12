Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went up today, 12 Jul 2024, by 0.73 %. The stock closed at 1021.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1028.85 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCTC opened at 1033.65 and closed at 1021.4. The high for the day was 1041.5, and the low was 1027. The market capitalization stands at 82308.0 crore, with a 52-week high of 1148.3 and a 52-week low of 614.45. The BSE volume for the day was 92559 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2024, 08:48 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11038.38Support 11023.53
Resistance 21047.52Support 21017.82
Resistance 31053.23Support 31008.68
12 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 811.0, 21.17% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 530.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold1112
    Sell1110
    Strong Sell2222
12 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3114 k

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 92 k.

12 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹1021.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1041.5 & 1027 yesterday to end at 1028.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.