Tue Aug 13 2024 09:23:59
IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024
LIVE UPDATES

IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

2 min read . Updated: 13 Aug 2024, 09:24 AM IST
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went down today, 13 Aug 2024, by -0.28 %. The stock closed at 926.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 924.35 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates
IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 920.15 and closed at 926.95. The stock reached a high of 933.55 and a low of 915.45, with a market capitalization of 73,948.0 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1,148.3 and 635.2, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 153,239 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Aug 2024, 09:24:03 AM IST

13 Aug 2024, 09:18:36 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The IRCTC share price has increased by 0.57% and is currently trading at 929.60. Over the past year, IRCTC shares have appreciated by 39.53%, reaching 929.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.28% to 24,347.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.12%
3 Months-14.7%
6 Months2.7%
YTD4.16%
1 Year39.53%
13 Aug 2024, 09:02:04 AM IST

13 Aug 2024, 08:46:07 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1933.25Support 1915.05
Resistance 2942.35Support 2905.95
Resistance 3951.45Support 3896.85
13 Aug 2024, 08:32:48 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 811.0, 12.26% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 530.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold1112
    Sell1110
    Strong Sell2222
13 Aug 2024, 08:19:18 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 1420 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2016 k

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1267 k & BSE volume was 153 k.

13 Aug 2024, 08:02:46 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹926.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 933.55 & 915.45 yesterday to end at 924.35. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

