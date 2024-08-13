IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹920.15 and closed at ₹926.95. The stock reached a high of ₹933.55 and a low of ₹915.45, with a market capitalization of ₹73,948.0 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1,148.3 and ₹635.2, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 153,239 shares.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The IRCTC share price has increased by 0.57% and is currently trading at ₹929.60. Over the past year, IRCTC shares have appreciated by 39.53%, reaching ₹929.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.28% to 24,347.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.12%
|3 Months
|-14.7%
|6 Months
|2.7%
|YTD
|4.16%
|1 Year
|39.53%
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|933.25
|Support 1
|915.05
|Resistance 2
|942.35
|Support 2
|905.95
|Resistance 3
|951.45
|Support 3
|896.85
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹811.0, 12.26% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1267 k & BSE volume was 153 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹933.55 & ₹915.45 yesterday to end at ₹924.35. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.