IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹859.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹855.35. The stock reached a high of ₹859.95 and a low of ₹836.40 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹67,192 crore, IRCTC's stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹1,148.30 and above its 52-week low of ₹750.10. The trading volume on BSE was 55,840 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|854.02
|Support 1
|830.37
|Resistance 2
|868.68
|Support 2
|821.38
|Resistance 3
|877.67
|Support 3
|806.72
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹833.0, 0.82% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹550.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.2% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1281 k & BSE volume was 55 k.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹859.95 & ₹836.4 yesterday to end at ₹839.85. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.