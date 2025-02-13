IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹764.55 and closed at ₹751.25, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹764.55 and a low of ₹721.75 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹60,771.87 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹1,148.30 and above its 52-week low of ₹736.25. The trading volume on BSE was 261,879 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCTC Live Updates: IRCTC trading at ₹767.35, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹759.55
IRCTC Live Updates: IRCTC share price is at ₹767.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹732.93 and ₹775.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹732.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 775.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IRCTC has increased by 1.30%, currently trading at ₹769.45. However, over the past year, the price of IRCTC shares has decreased by 18.03%, also landing at ₹769.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.59%
|3 Months
|-5.07%
|6 Months
|-16.49%
|YTD
|-1.63%
|1 Year
|-18.03%
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|775.58
|Support 1
|732.93
|Resistance 2
|791.47
|Support 2
|706.17
|Resistance 3
|818.23
|Support 3
|690.28
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹852.0, 12.17% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|Hold
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1570 k
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 83.72% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 261 k.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC closed at ₹751.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹764.55 & ₹721.75 yesterday to end at ₹759.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend