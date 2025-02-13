Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Sees Positive Trading Surge Today
LIVE UPDATES

IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2025, 09:34 AM IST
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2025, by 1.03 %. The stock closed at 759.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 767.35 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 764.55 and closed at 751.25, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 764.55 and a low of 721.75 during the day. With a market capitalization of 60,771.87 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of 1,148.30 and above its 52-week low of 736.25. The trading volume on BSE was 261,879 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2025, 09:34:44 AM IST

IRCTC Live Updates: IRCTC trading at ₹767.35, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹759.55

IRCTC Live Updates: IRCTC share price is at 767.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 732.93 and 775.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 732.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 775.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 Feb 2025, 09:17:44 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IRCTC has increased by 1.30%, currently trading at 769.45. However, over the past year, the price of IRCTC shares has decreased by 18.03%, also landing at 769.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.59%
3 Months-5.07%
6 Months-16.49%
YTD-1.63%
1 Year-18.03%
13 Feb 2025, 08:47:40 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1775.58Support 1732.93
Resistance 2791.47Support 2706.17
Resistance 3818.23Support 3690.28
13 Feb 2025, 08:30:34 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 852.0, 12.17% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2111
    Buy1110.00
    Hold1222
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell2222
13 Feb 2025, 08:15:01 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1570 k

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 83.72% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 261 k.

13 Feb 2025, 08:00:34 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC closed at ₹751.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 764.55 & 721.75 yesterday to end at 759.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

