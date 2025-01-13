IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹771 and closed at ₹763.5, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹800.65 and a low of ₹755.4 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹62,364 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹1,148.3, while matching its 52-week low of ₹755.4. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 244,185 shares.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|800.8
|Support 1
|755.35
|Resistance 2
|823.5
|Support 2
|732.6
|Resistance 3
|846.25
|Support 3
|709.9
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹866.0, 11.09% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹550.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 398.63% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 244 k.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹800.65 & ₹755.4 yesterday to end at ₹779.55. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.