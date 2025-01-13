Hello User
IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went up today, 13 Jan 2025, by 2.1 %. The stock closed at 763.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 779.55 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 771 and closed at 763.5, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 800.65 and a low of 755.4 during the session. With a market capitalization of 62,364 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of 1,148.3, while matching its 52-week low of 755.4. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 244,185 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1800.8Support 1755.35
Resistance 2823.5Support 2732.6
Resistance 3846.25Support 3709.9
13 Jan 2025, 08:33 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 866.0, 11.09% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 550.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy1000
    Hold2221
    Sell0001
    Strong Sell2222
13 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1308 k

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 398.63% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 244 k.

13 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC closed at ₹763.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 800.65 & 755.4 yesterday to end at 779.55. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

