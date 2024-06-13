Hello User
IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went up today, 13 Jun 2024, by 0.69 %. The stock closed at 1019.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1026.8 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : The IRCTC stock opened at 1028 and closed at 1019.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1033.6 and the low was 1015.95. The market capitalization stands at 82144.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1148.3 and 614.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 153103 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4626 k

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 153 k.

13 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹1019.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1033.6 & 1015.95 yesterday to end at 1019.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

