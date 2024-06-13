IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : The IRCTC stock opened at ₹1028 and closed at ₹1019.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1033.6 and the low was ₹1015.95. The market capitalization stands at ₹82144.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1148.3 and ₹614.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 153103 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 153 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1033.6 & ₹1015.95 yesterday to end at ₹1019.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend