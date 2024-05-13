IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 13 May 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today : IRCTC's stock opened at ₹989.35 and closed at ₹986.1 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹1003.95, while the low was ₹983. The market capitalization of IRCTC is ₹79596.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1076.35 and the 52-week low is ₹604. The BSE volume for the day was 146400 shares.
The IRCTC stock price has increased by 0.21% and is currently trading at ₹997.00. Over the past year, IRCTC shares have surged by 58.88% to ₹997.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.41%
|3 Months
|4.45%
|6 Months
|48.05%
|YTD
|12.17%
|1 Year
|58.88%
The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1004.3
|Support 1
|983.35
|Resistance 2
|1014.6
|Support 2
|972.7
|Resistance 3
|1025.25
|Support 3
|962.4
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹762.5, 23.36% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1080.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 55.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1307 k & BSE volume was 146 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1003.95 & ₹983 yesterday to end at ₹986.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
