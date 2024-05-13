Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 13 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC stock price went up today, 13 May 2024, by 0.9 %. The stock closed at 986.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 994.95 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Stock Price Today

IRCTC Share Price Today : IRCTC's stock opened at 989.35 and closed at 986.1 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 1003.95, while the low was 983. The market capitalization of IRCTC is 79596.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1076.35 and the 52-week low is 604. The BSE volume for the day was 146400 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:16 AM IST IRCTC share price live: Price Analysis

The IRCTC stock price has increased by 0.21% and is currently trading at 997.00. Over the past year, IRCTC shares have surged by 58.88% to 997.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.41%
3 Months4.45%
6 Months48.05%
YTD12.17%
1 Year58.88%
13 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST IRCTC share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11004.3Support 1983.35
Resistance 21014.6Support 2972.7
Resistance 31025.25Support 3962.4
13 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST IRCTC share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 762.5, 23.36% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 530.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1080.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
13 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST IRCTC share price Today : IRCTC volume yesterday was 1454 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3303 k

The trading volume yesterday was 55.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1307 k & BSE volume was 146 k.

13 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST IRCTC share price Live :IRCTC closed at ₹986.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1003.95 & 983 yesterday to end at 986.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.