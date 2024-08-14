IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹934.4 and closed at ₹924.35. The stock reached a high of ₹934.4 and a low of ₹911.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹73,464 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has ranged between a high of ₹1,148.3 and a low of ₹636.1. The BSE volume for the day was 113,264 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.22% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1973 k & BSE volume was 113 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹934.4 & ₹911.4 yesterday to end at ₹918.3. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.