IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2024, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 924.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 918.3 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 934.4 and closed at 924.35. The stock reached a high of 934.4 and a low of 911.4. The market capitalization stood at 73,464 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has ranged between a high of 1,148.3 and a low of 636.1. The BSE volume for the day was 113,264 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1964 k

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.22% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1973 k & BSE volume was 113 k.

14 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹924.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 934.4 & 911.4 yesterday to end at 918.3. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

