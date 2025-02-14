Hello User
IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2025, by -1.78 %. The stock closed at 759.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 746.05 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC's stock opened and closed at 759.55, with a high of 772 and a low of 743.10. The market capitalization stood at 59,691.73 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 1,148.30 and a low of 721.75. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 124,029 shares for IRCTC, reflecting active market participation.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2025, 08:47 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1763.93Support 1737.03
Resistance 2781.42Support 2727.62
Resistance 3790.83Support 3710.13
14 Feb 2025, 08:32 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 852.0, 14.2% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2111
    Buy1110.00
    Hold1222
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell2222
14 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC volume yesterday was 1162 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1547 k

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1038 k & BSE volume was 124 k.

14 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC closed at ₹759.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 772 & 743.10 yesterday to end at 746.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

