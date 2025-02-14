IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2025

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC's stock opened and closed at ₹759.55, with a high of ₹772 and a low of ₹743.10. The market capitalization stood at ₹59,691.73 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1,148.30 and a low of ₹721.75. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 124,029 shares for IRCTC, reflecting active market participation.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|763.93
|Support 1
|737.03
|Resistance 2
|781.42
|Support 2
|727.62
|Resistance 3
|790.83
|Support 3
|710.13
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹852.0, 14.2% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|Hold
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1038 k & BSE volume was 124 k.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹772 & ₹743.10 yesterday to end at ₹746.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend