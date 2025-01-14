IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹778 and closed slightly higher at ₹779.55. The stock reached a high of ₹778.4 and a low of ₹743.75 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹59,748 crore, IRCTC's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹1,148.3 and a low of ₹755.4. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 247,224 shares for the day.
14 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC closed at ₹779.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹778.4 & ₹743.75 yesterday to end at ₹746.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend