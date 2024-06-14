Hello User
IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went down today, 14 Jun 2024, by -0.9 %. The stock closed at 1026.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1017.55 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCTC's stock opened at 1044.25 and closed at 1026.8. The high for the day was 1044.25 and the low was 1013.8. The market capitalization stands at 81404.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1148.3 and the 52-week low is 614.45. The BSE volume for the day was 132538 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jun 2024, 08:49 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11031.77Support 11008.27
Resistance 21046.13Support 2999.13
Resistance 31055.27Support 3984.77
14 Jun 2024, 08:32 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 762.5, 25.07% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 530.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1080.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold1122
    Sell1100
    Strong Sell2222
14 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4652 k

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 54.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1996 k & BSE volume was 132 k.

14 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹1026.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1044.25 & 1013.8 yesterday to end at 1026.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

