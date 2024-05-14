IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

IRCTC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IRCTC opened at ₹998.65 and closed at ₹994.95. The stock reached a high of ₹1000 and a low of ₹973.35. The market capitalization stands at ₹79,376.0 crore. The 52-week high for IRCTC is ₹1076.35 and the 52-week low is ₹604. The BSE volume for the day was 58,569 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCTC touched a high of 1015.7 & a low of 1004.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1015.78
|Support 1
|1004.13
|Resistance 2
|1021.57
|Support 2
|998.27
|Resistance 3
|1027.43
|Support 3
|992.48
The share price of IRCTC has increased by 1.84% today, reaching ₹1008.6, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the same sector, such as Thomas Cook India, Easy Trip Planners, International Travel House, and Kaya, are also experiencing growth. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.12% and 0.08% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|1008.6
|18.25
|1.84
|1076.35
|604.0
|80688.0
|Thomas Cook India
|213.8
|0.7
|0.33
|222.5
|59.47
|9923.1
|Easy Trip Planners
|43.66
|0.59
|1.37
|54.0
|37.01
|7589.51
|International Travel House
|617.2
|26.15
|4.42
|781.0
|281.9
|493.42
|Kaya
|352.3
|0.8
|0.23
|395.9
|304.0
|460.25
An increase in futures price and open interest in IRCTC indicates potential positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
The current market price of IRCTC has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1002.17 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1014.03. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1014.03 then there can be further positive price movement.
The share price of IRCTC has increased by 1.88% and is currently trading at ₹1008.95. Over the past year, IRCTC shares have surged by 57.55% to reach ₹1008.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.14%
|3 Months
|7.43%
|6 Months
|47.56%
|YTD
|11.57%
|1 Year
|57.55%
The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1002.17
|Support 1
|975.97
|Resistance 2
|1014.03
|Support 2
|961.63
|Resistance 3
|1028.37
|Support 3
|949.77
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹762.5, 23.15% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1080.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 54.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1422 k & BSE volume was 58 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1000 & ₹973.35 yesterday to end at ₹994.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!