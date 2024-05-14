Hello User
IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
8 min read . 10:39 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC stock price went up today, 14 May 2024, by 1.87 %. The stock closed at 990.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1008.9 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Stock Price Today

IRCTC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IRCTC opened at 998.65 and closed at 994.95. The stock reached a high of 1000 and a low of 973.35. The market capitalization stands at 79,376.0 crore. The 52-week high for IRCTC is 1076.35 and the 52-week low is 604. The BSE volume for the day was 58,569 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:39 AM IST IRCTC share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

IRCTC touched a high of 1015.7 & a low of 1004.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11015.78Support 11004.13
Resistance 21021.57Support 2998.27
Resistance 31027.43Support 3992.48
14 May 2024, 10:11 AM IST IRCTC Live Updates

14 May 2024, 09:51 AM IST IRCTC share price live: Stock Peers

The share price of IRCTC has increased by 1.84% today, reaching 1008.6, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the same sector, such as Thomas Cook India, Easy Trip Planners, International Travel House, and Kaya, are also experiencing growth. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.12% and 0.08% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation1008.618.251.841076.35604.080688.0
Thomas Cook India213.80.70.33222.559.479923.1
Easy Trip Planners43.660.591.3754.037.017589.51
International Travel House617.226.154.42781.0281.9493.42
Kaya352.30.80.23395.9304.0460.25
14 May 2024, 09:42 AM IST IRCTC share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 1.62%; Futures open interest increased by 0.02%

An increase in futures price and open interest in IRCTC indicates potential positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

14 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST IRCTC share price Today :IRCTC trading at ₹1008.9, up 1.87% from yesterday's ₹990.35

The current market price of IRCTC has surpassed the first resistance of 1002.17 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1014.03. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1014.03 then there can be further positive price movement.

14 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST IRCTC share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of IRCTC has increased by 1.88% and is currently trading at 1008.95. Over the past year, IRCTC shares have surged by 57.55% to reach 1008.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.14%
3 Months7.43%
6 Months47.56%
YTD11.57%
1 Year57.55%
14 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST IRCTC share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11002.17Support 1975.97
Resistance 21014.03Support 2961.63
Resistance 31028.37Support 3949.77
14 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST IRCTC share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 762.5, 23.15% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 530.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1080.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
14 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST IRCTC share price Today : IRCTC volume yesterday was 1480 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3224 k

The trading volume yesterday was 54.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1422 k & BSE volume was 58 k.

14 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST IRCTC share price Live :IRCTC closed at ₹994.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1000 & 973.35 yesterday to end at 994.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

