IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Stock Sees Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC stock price went up today, 15 Apr 2024, by 3.41 %. The stock closed at 1022.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1057.65 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Stock Price Today

IRCTC Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCTC's open price was 1023, closing at 1022.8. The stock saw a high of 1068.65 and a low of 1017.05. The market cap stands at 84612.0 cr. The 52-week high and low are 1068.65 and 569.15 respectively. The BSE volume recorded was 425089 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Apr 2024, 09:32 AM IST IRCTC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.96%
3 Months8.68%
6 Months50.2%
YTD19.17%
1 Year78.46%
15 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST IRCTC share price Today :IRCTC trading at ₹1057.65, up 3.41% from yesterday's ₹1022.8

The IRCTC stock is currently priced at 1057.65, which reflects a 3.41% increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 34.85.

15 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST IRCTC share price Live :IRCTC closed at ₹1022.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IRCTC had a trading volume of 425,089 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for IRCTC stock was 1022.8.

