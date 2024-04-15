IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Stock Sees Positive Trading Today

IRCTC Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCTC's open price was ₹1023, closing at ₹1022.8. The stock saw a high of ₹1068.65 and a low of ₹1017.05. The market cap stands at ₹84612.0 cr. The 52-week high and low are ₹1068.65 and ₹569.15 respectively. The BSE volume recorded was 425089 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.96%
|3 Months
|8.68%
|6 Months
|50.2%
|YTD
|19.17%
|1 Year
|78.46%
The IRCTC stock is currently priced at ₹1057.65, which reflects a 3.41% increase in value. The net change in the stock price is ₹34.85.
On the last day of trading, IRCTC had a trading volume of 425,089 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for IRCTC stock was ₹1022.8.
