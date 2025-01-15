Hello User
IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went up today, 15 Jan 2025, by 1.52 %. The stock closed at 746.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 757.7 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 747.05 and closed slightly lower at 746.35. The stock reached a high of 764.65 and a low of 747.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of 60,620 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 55,799. Over the past year, IRCTC has seen a 52-week high of 1,148.3 and a low of 743.75.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1765.2Support 1748.5
Resistance 2773.3Support 2739.9
Resistance 3781.9Support 3731.8
15 Jan 2025, 08:36 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 866.0, 14.29% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 550.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy1000
    Hold2221
    Sell0001
    Strong Sell2222
15 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC volume yesterday was 1346 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1379 k

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 2.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1291 k & BSE volume was 55 k.

15 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC closed at ₹746.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 764.65 & 747.05 yesterday to end at 757.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

