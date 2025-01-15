IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹747.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹746.35. The stock reached a high of ₹764.65 and a low of ₹747.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹60,620 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 55,799. Over the past year, IRCTC has seen a 52-week high of ₹1,148.3 and a low of ₹743.75.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|765.2
|Support 1
|748.5
|Resistance 2
|773.3
|Support 2
|739.9
|Resistance 3
|781.9
|Support 3
|731.8
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹866.0, 14.29% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹550.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 2.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1291 k & BSE volume was 55 k.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹764.65 & ₹747.05 yesterday to end at ₹757.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend