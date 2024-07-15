IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCTC's open price was ₹1033.5, closing at ₹1029, with a high of ₹1059.45 and a low of ₹1022.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹83,400.0 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1148.3 and a 52-week low of ₹614.45. The BSE volume for the day was 150,568 shares traded.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The IRCTC share price has decreased by 0.33% and is currently trading at ₹1039.05. Over the past year, IRCTC shares have gained 68.85% to reach ₹1039.05. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.24% to 24502.15 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.64%
|3 Months
|-9.07%
|6 Months
|9.66%
|YTD
|17.53%
|1 Year
|68.85%
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1059.65
|Support 1
|1022.45
|Resistance 2
|1078.15
|Support 2
|1003.75
|Resistance 3
|1096.85
|Support 3
|985.25
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹811.0, 22.21% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 57.67% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 150 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1059.45 & ₹1022.85 yesterday to end at ₹1042.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend