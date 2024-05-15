IRCTC Share Price Highlights : IRCTC closed today at ₹1028.2, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹1026.45

IRCTC Share Price Highlights : On the last day, IRCTC opened at ₹995.3 and closed at ₹990.35. The stock reached a high of ₹1032.45 and a low of ₹993.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹82,116.0 crore. The 52-week high for IRCTC was ₹1076.35 and the low was ₹604. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 263,431 shares traded.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC has a 9.60% MF holding & 8.08% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 9.36% in december to 9.60% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 7.34% in december to 8.08% in march quarter.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC reported a ROE of 46.12% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 42.35% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 41.38% and 37.04% respectively.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC has shown an EPS growth of 25.15% and a revenue growth of 16.08% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 40804.22 cr, which is 15.22% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a revenue growth of 17.18% and a profit growth of 21.17% in the fourth quarter.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹762.5, 25.84% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1080.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The IRCTC stock price increased by 0.17% today, reaching ₹1028.2, while its industry counterparts are showing a mixed performance. Thomas Cook India, Easy Trip Planners, and International Travel House are experiencing declines, whereas Kaya, another peer, is witnessing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.08% and -0.16% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|1028.2
|1.75
|0.17
|1076.35
|604.0
|82256.0
|Thomas Cook India
|219.95
|-4.7
|-2.09
|226.95
|59.47
|10208.54
|Easy Trip Planners
|43.71
|-0.27
|-0.61
|54.0
|37.01
|7598.2
|International Travel House
|611.05
|-11.5
|-1.85
|781.0
|281.9
|488.5
|Kaya
|358.35
|17.15
|5.03
|395.9
|304.0
|468.15
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Today, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a low of ₹1021 and a high of ₹1040.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.14%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.09%
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest in IRCTC indicate that the current bullish trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak in the stock's performance or a reversal in the near future.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -50.79% lower than yesterday
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of IRCTC until 3 PM is 50.79% lower than yesterday's volume, while the price is at ₹1028.2, down by 0.17%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed today at ₹1028.2, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹1026.45
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC share price closed the day at ₹1028.2 - a 0.17% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1038.32 , 1048.93 , 1057.97. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1018.67 , 1009.63 , 999.02.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live:
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC trading at ₹1027.8, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹1026.45
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC share price is at ₹1027.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1002.82 and ₹1041.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1002.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1041.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|994.50
|10 Days
|1018.72
|20 Days
|1017.38
|50 Days
|970.65
|100 Days
|942.60
|300 Days
|811.28
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC Short Term and Long Term Trends
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IRCTC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -54.14% lower than yesterday
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The volume of IRCTC shares traded by 2 PM is down by 54.14% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹1029.75, a decrease of 0.32%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume suggests a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price decreases.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1030.03 and 1027.53 levels in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying close to the hourly support at 1027.53 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1030.03.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1030.82
|Support 1
|1027.72
|Resistance 2
|1032.23
|Support 2
|1026.03
|Resistance 3
|1033.92
|Support 3
|1024.62
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC trading at ₹1029.75, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹1026.45
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC share price is at ₹1029.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1002.82 and ₹1041.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1002.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1041.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹762.5, 25.95% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1080.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -54.23% lower than yesterday
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The volume of IRCTC traded until 1 PM is 54.23% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹1028.25, a decrease of 0.18%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume could signal further price declines.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 1032.02 and 1024.52 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 1024.52 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1032.02.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1030.03
|Support 1
|1027.53
|Resistance 2
|1031.27
|Support 2
|1026.27
|Resistance 3
|1032.53
|Support 3
|1025.03
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.18%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.17%
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price coupled with a decrease in open interest in IRCTC indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a low of ₹1021 and a high of ₹1040 on the current day.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -41.62% lower than yesterday
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of IRCTC until 12 AM is 41.62% lower than yesterday, while the price is at ₹1028.5, a decrease of 0.2%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustainable uptrend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1028.93 and 1019.93 in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 1019.93 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1028.93.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1032.02
|Support 1
|1024.52
|Resistance 2
|1035.03
|Support 2
|1020.03
|Resistance 3
|1039.52
|Support 3
|1017.02
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC Short Term and Long Term Trends
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IRCTC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|994.50
|10 Days
|1018.72
|20 Days
|1017.38
|50 Days
|970.65
|100 Days
|942.60
|300 Days
|811.28
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC trading at ₹1028, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹1026.45
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC share price is at ₹1028 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1002.82 and ₹1041.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1002.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1041.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -33.69% lower than yesterday
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of IRCTC until 11 AM is down by 33.69% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1028, reflecting a decrease of 0.15%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A price increase accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a price decrease with increased volume may signal further price declines.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1033.8 and 1017.45 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1017.45 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1033.8.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1028.93
|Support 1
|1019.93
|Resistance 2
|1033.97
|Support 2
|1015.97
|Resistance 3
|1037.93
|Support 3
|1010.93
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC trading at ₹1026.95, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹1026.45
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC share price is at ₹1026.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1002.82 and ₹1041.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1002.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1041.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Today, IRCTC's stock price rose by 0.1% to reach ₹1027.5, while its industry counterparts are showing a mixed performance. Thomas Cook India, Easy Trip Planners, and International Travel House are declining, whereas Kaya is experiencing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.1% and down by -0.06% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|1027.5
|1.05
|0.1
|1076.35
|604.0
|82200.0
|Thomas Cook India
|219.2
|-5.45
|-2.43
|226.95
|59.47
|10173.73
|Easy Trip Planners
|43.87
|-0.11
|-0.25
|54.0
|37.01
|7626.01
|International Travel House
|617.95
|-4.6
|-0.74
|781.0
|281.9
|494.02
|Kaya
|345.0
|3.8
|1.11
|395.9
|304.0
|450.71
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹762.5, 25.92% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1080.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -24.24% lower than yesterday
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The volume of IRCTC traded by 10 AM is down by 24.24% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹1024.95, a decrease of 0.15%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC touched a high of 1038.45 & a low of 1022.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1033.8
|Support 1
|1017.45
|Resistance 2
|1044.3
|Support 2
|1011.6
|Resistance 3
|1050.15
|Support 3
|1001.1
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates:
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Today, IRCTC's stock price rose by 0.71% to reach ₹1033.75, while its industry counterparts are showing a mixed performance. Thomas Cook India is experiencing a decline, whereas Easy Trip Planners, International Travel House, and Kaya are all seeing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have also shown a slight increase of 0.2% and 0.23% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|1033.75
|7.3
|0.71
|1076.35
|604.0
|82700.0
|Thomas Cook India
|222.0
|-2.65
|-1.18
|226.95
|59.47
|10303.69
|Easy Trip Planners
|44.01
|0.03
|0.07
|54.0
|37.01
|7650.35
|International Travel House
|623.95
|1.4
|0.22
|781.0
|281.9
|498.82
|Kaya
|341.2
|0.0
|0.0
|395.9
|304.0
|445.75
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.95%; Futures open interest increased by 0.06%
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in IRCTC indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC trading at ₹1036, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹1026.45
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC share price is at ₹1036 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1002.82 and ₹1041.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1002.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1041.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The share price of IRCTC has increased by 0.44% and is currently trading at ₹1031.00. Over the past year, IRCTC shares have surged by 62.35% to reach ₹1031.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.76% to 22217.85 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.34%
|3 Months
|10.37%
|6 Months
|53.0%
|YTD
|15.68%
|1 Year
|62.35%
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1041.72
|Support 1
|1002.82
|Resistance 2
|1056.58
|Support 2
|978.78
|Resistance 3
|1080.62
|Support 3
|963.92
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹762.5, 25.71% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1080.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2719 k
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.94% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 263 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹990.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1032.45 & ₹993.7 yesterday to end at ₹990.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
