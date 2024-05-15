Hello User
IRCTC Share Price Highlights : IRCTC closed today at 1028.2, up 0.17% from yesterday's 1026.45

49 min read . 15 May 2024 Trade
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Highlights : IRCTC stock price went up today, 15 May 2024, by 0.17 %. The stock closed at 1026.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1028.2 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Highlights

IRCTC Share Price Highlights : On the last day, IRCTC opened at 995.3 and closed at 990.35. The stock reached a high of 1032.45 and a low of 993.7. The market capitalization stood at 82,116.0 crore. The 52-week high for IRCTC was 1076.35 and the low was 604. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 263,431 shares traded.

Disclaimer

15 May 2024, 08:05 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC has a 9.60% MF holding & 8.08% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 9.36% in december to 9.60% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 7.34% in december to 8.08% in march quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:37 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC reported a ROE of 46.12% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 42.35% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 41.38% and 37.04% respectively.

15 May 2024, 07:08 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC has shown an EPS growth of 25.15% and a revenue growth of 16.08% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 40804.22 cr, which is 15.22% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a revenue growth of 17.18% and a profit growth of 21.17% in the fourth quarter.

15 May 2024, 06:33 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 762.5, 25.84% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 530.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1080.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
15 May 2024, 06:08 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The IRCTC stock price increased by 0.17% today, reaching 1028.2, while its industry counterparts are showing a mixed performance. Thomas Cook India, Easy Trip Planners, and International Travel House are experiencing declines, whereas Kaya, another peer, is witnessing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.08% and -0.16% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation1028.21.750.171076.35604.082256.0
Thomas Cook India219.95-4.7-2.09226.9559.4710208.54
Easy Trip Planners43.71-0.27-0.6154.037.017598.2
International Travel House611.05-11.5-1.85781.0281.9488.5
Kaya358.3517.155.03395.9304.0468.15
15 May 2024, 05:34 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Today, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a low of 1021 and a high of 1040.

15 May 2024, 04:30 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.14%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.09%

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest in IRCTC indicate that the current bullish trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak in the stock's performance or a reversal in the near future.

15 May 2024, 03:53 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -50.79% lower than yesterday

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of IRCTC until 3 PM is 50.79% lower than yesterday's volume, while the price is at 1028.2, down by 0.17%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 03:53 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed today at ₹1028.2, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹1026.45

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC share price closed the day at 1028.2 - a 0.17% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1038.32 , 1048.93 , 1057.97. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1018.67 , 1009.63 , 999.02.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:38 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live:

15 May 2024, 03:20 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC trading at ₹1027.8, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹1026.45

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC share price is at 1027.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1002.82 and 1041.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1002.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1041.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 02:58 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days994.50
10 Days1018.72
20 Days1017.38
50 Days970.65
100 Days942.60
300 Days811.28
15 May 2024, 02:57 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC Short Term and Long Term Trends

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IRCTC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 02:45 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -54.14% lower than yesterday

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The volume of IRCTC shares traded by 2 PM is down by 54.14% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 1029.75, a decrease of 0.32%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume suggests a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price decreases.

15 May 2024, 02:38 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1030.03 and 1027.53 levels in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying close to the hourly support at 1027.53 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1030.03.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11030.82Support 11027.72
Resistance 21032.23Support 21026.03
Resistance 31033.92Support 31024.62
15 May 2024, 02:11 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC trading at ₹1029.75, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹1026.45

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC share price is at 1029.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1002.82 and 1041.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1002.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1041.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 02:11 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 762.5, 25.95% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 530.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1080.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
15 May 2024, 01:47 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -54.23% lower than yesterday

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The volume of IRCTC traded until 1 PM is 54.23% lower than yesterday, with the price at 1028.25, a decrease of 0.18%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 01:41 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 1032.02 and 1024.52 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 1024.52 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1032.02.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11030.03Support 11027.53
Resistance 21031.27Support 21026.27
Resistance 31032.53Support 31025.03
15 May 2024, 01:10 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.18%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.17%

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price coupled with a decrease in open interest in IRCTC indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.

15 May 2024, 01:04 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a low of 1021 and a high of 1040 on the current day.

15 May 2024, 12:51 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -41.62% lower than yesterday

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of IRCTC until 12 AM is 41.62% lower than yesterday, while the price is at 1028.5, a decrease of 0.2%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustainable uptrend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 12:35 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1028.93 and 1019.93 in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 1019.93 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1028.93.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11032.02Support 11024.52
Resistance 21035.03Support 21020.03
Resistance 31039.52Support 31017.02
15 May 2024, 12:26 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC Short Term and Long Term Trends

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IRCTC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days994.50
10 Days1018.72
20 Days1017.38
50 Days970.65
100 Days942.60
300 Days811.28
15 May 2024, 12:18 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC trading at ₹1028, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹1026.45

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC share price is at 1028 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1002.82 and 1041.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1002.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1041.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:53 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -33.69% lower than yesterday

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of IRCTC until 11 AM is down by 33.69% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 1028, reflecting a decrease of 0.15%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A price increase accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a price decrease with increased volume may signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 11:37 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1033.8 and 1017.45 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1017.45 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1033.8.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11028.93Support 11019.93
Resistance 21033.97Support 21015.97
Resistance 31037.93Support 31010.93
15 May 2024, 11:20 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC trading at ₹1026.95, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹1026.45

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC share price is at 1026.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1002.82 and 1041.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1002.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1041.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:18 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Today, IRCTC's stock price rose by 0.1% to reach 1027.5, while its industry counterparts are showing a mixed performance. Thomas Cook India, Easy Trip Planners, and International Travel House are declining, whereas Kaya is experiencing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.1% and down by -0.06% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation1027.51.050.11076.35604.082200.0
Thomas Cook India219.2-5.45-2.43226.9559.4710173.73
Easy Trip Planners43.87-0.11-0.2554.037.017626.01
International Travel House617.95-4.6-0.74781.0281.9494.02
Kaya345.03.81.11395.9304.0450.71
15 May 2024, 11:06 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 762.5, 25.92% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 530.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1080.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
15 May 2024, 10:46 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -24.24% lower than yesterday

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The volume of IRCTC traded by 10 AM is down by 24.24% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 1024.95, a decrease of 0.15%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 10:34 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC touched a high of 1038.45 & a low of 1022.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11033.8Support 11017.45
Resistance 21044.3Support 21011.6
Resistance 31050.15Support 31001.1
15 May 2024, 10:12 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 09:52 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Today, IRCTC's stock price rose by 0.71% to reach 1033.75, while its industry counterparts are showing a mixed performance. Thomas Cook India is experiencing a decline, whereas Easy Trip Planners, International Travel House, and Kaya are all seeing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have also shown a slight increase of 0.2% and 0.23% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation1033.757.30.711076.35604.082700.0
Thomas Cook India222.0-2.65-1.18226.9559.4710303.69
Easy Trip Planners44.010.030.0754.037.017650.35
International Travel House623.951.40.22781.0281.9498.82
Kaya341.20.00.0395.9304.0445.75
15 May 2024, 09:43 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.95%; Futures open interest increased by 0.06%

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in IRCTC indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

15 May 2024, 09:39 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC trading at ₹1036, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹1026.45

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC share price is at 1036 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1002.82 and 1041.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1002.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1041.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The share price of IRCTC has increased by 0.44% and is currently trading at 1031.00. Over the past year, IRCTC shares have surged by 62.35% to reach 1031.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.76% to 22217.85 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.34%
3 Months10.37%
6 Months53.0%
YTD15.68%
1 Year62.35%
15 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11041.72Support 11002.82
Resistance 21056.58Support 2978.78
Resistance 31080.62Support 3963.92
15 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 762.5, 25.71% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 530.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1080.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
15 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2719 k

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.94% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 263 k.

15 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹990.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1032.45 & 993.7 yesterday to end at 990.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

