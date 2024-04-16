Active Stocks
Tue Apr 16 2024 11:04:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 161.45 0.34%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 360.15 -0.33%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,497.00 0.14%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,438.95 -2.00%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 423.85 -0.48%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC shares fall as investors react to market conditions
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC shares fall as investors react to market conditions

7 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Livemint

IRCTC stock price went down today, 16 Apr 2024, by -0.4 %. The stock closed at 1029.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1025.05 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Stock Price TodayPremium
IRCTC Stock Price Today

IRCTC Share Price Today : IRCTC's stock on the last day had an open price of 1036.5, a close price of 1057.65, a high of 1047.6, and a low of 1018.45. The market capitalization stood at 82,332.0 crore. The 52-week high was 1068.65 and the 52-week low was 569.15. The BSE volume for the day was 654,708 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Apr 2024, 11:00:13 AM IST

IRCTC share price Today :IRCTC trading at ₹1025.05, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹1029.15

The current data for IRCTC stock shows that the price is 1025.05 with a percent change of -0.4% and a net change of -4.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 10:40:40 AM IST

Top active options for IRCTC

Top active call options for IRCTC at 16 Apr 10:40 were at strike price of 1100.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1140.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 5.6 (-27.74%) & 2.95 (-25.32%) respectively.

Top active put options for IRCTC at 16 Apr 10:40 were at strike price of 950.0 (Expiry : 30 MAY 2024) & 1000.0 (Expiry : 30 MAY 2024) with prices 17.0 (+0.29%) & 34.7 (+1.02%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Apr 2024, 10:30:02 AM IST

IRCTC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation1024.15-5.0-0.491068.65584.981932.0
Thomas Cook India180.86.33.61189.8559.478391.47
Easy Trip Planners44.60.962.254.037.017752.91
International Travel House642.151.350.21740.0240.05513.37
Kaya328.90.00.0395.9302.7429.68
16 Apr 2024, 10:21:26 AM IST

IRCTC share price NSE Live :IRCTC trading at ₹1025.05, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹1029.15

The current data for IRCTC stock shows that the price is 1025.05 with a percent change of -0.4% and a net change of -4.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 10:11:20 AM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a low of 1011 and a high of 1036.85.

16 Apr 2024, 10:02:41 AM IST

IRCTC April futures opened at 1021.6 as against previous close of 1031.3

IRCTC, trading at a spot price of 1031, has a bid price of 1032.0 and an offer price of 1033.05. The stock has an offer quantity of 875 and a bid quantity of 875. With an open interest of 15812125, IRCTC reflects strong demand and potential for price movement in the market.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Apr 2024, 09:51:07 AM IST

IRCTC Live Updates

16 Apr 2024, 09:40:49 AM IST

IRCTC share price update :IRCTC trading at ₹1033.05, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹1029.15

The current price of IRCTC stock is 1033.05, with a percent change of 0.38 and a net change of 3.9. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 09:30:37 AM IST

IRCTC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.65%
3 Months6.32%
6 Months46.37%
YTD16.0%
1 Year73.71%
16 Apr 2024, 09:00:09 AM IST

IRCTC share price Today :IRCTC trading at ₹1029.15, down -2.69% from yesterday's ₹1057.65

The current data for IRCTC stock shows that the price is 1029.15 with a percent change of -2.69% and a net change of -28.5. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 08:01:15 AM IST

IRCTC share price Live :IRCTC closed at ₹1057.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IRCTC had a trading volume of 654,708 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price of IRCTC's stock was 1057.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App