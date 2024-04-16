IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC shares fall as investors react to market conditions

IRCTC Share Price Today : IRCTC's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹1036.5, a close price of ₹1057.65, a high of ₹1047.6, and a low of ₹1018.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹82,332.0 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1068.65 and the 52-week low was ₹569.15. The BSE volume for the day was 654,708 shares traded.
The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a low of ₹1011 and a high of ₹1036.85 on the current day.
The current data for IRCTC stock shows that the price is ₹1025.05 with a percent change of -0.4% and a net change of -4.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Top active call options for IRCTC at 16 Apr 10:40 were at strike price of ₹1100.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1140.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹5.6 (-27.74%) & ₹2.95 (-25.32%) respectively.
Top active put options for IRCTC at 16 Apr 10:40 were at strike price of ₹950.0 (Expiry : 30 MAY 2024) & ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 30 MAY 2024) with prices ₹17.0 (+0.29%) & ₹34.7 (+1.02%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|1024.15
|-5.0
|-0.49
|1068.65
|584.9
|81932.0
|Thomas Cook India
|180.8
|6.3
|3.61
|189.85
|59.47
|8391.47
|Easy Trip Planners
|44.6
|0.96
|2.2
|54.0
|37.01
|7752.91
|International Travel House
|642.15
|1.35
|0.21
|740.0
|240.05
|513.37
|Kaya
|328.9
|0.0
|0.0
|395.9
|302.7
|429.68
IRCTC, trading at a spot price of 1031, has a bid price of 1032.0 and an offer price of 1033.05. The stock has an offer quantity of 875 and a bid quantity of 875. With an open interest of 15812125, IRCTC reflects strong demand and potential for price movement in the market.
The current price of IRCTC stock is ₹1033.05, with a percent change of 0.38 and a net change of 3.9. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.65%
|3 Months
|6.32%
|6 Months
|46.37%
|YTD
|16.0%
|1 Year
|73.71%
On the last day of trading, IRCTC had a trading volume of 654,708 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price of IRCTC's stock was ₹1057.65.
