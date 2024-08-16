IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Shares Surge Amid Positive Market Trading

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹931.85 and closed at ₹918.3. The stock reached a high of ₹931.85 and a low of ₹906.6. The company has a market capitalization of ₹72,780 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has hit a high of ₹1148.3 and a low of ₹636.1. The BSE reported a trading volume of 75,412 shares for IRCTC.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC trading at ₹916.9, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹909.75
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC share price is at ₹916.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹901.1 and ₹923.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹901.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 923.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The IRCTC share price has increased by 0.70% and is currently trading at ₹916.10 today. Over the past year, IRCTC shares have surged by 40.05% to ₹916.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.04% to 24,143.75 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.26%
|3 Months
|-18.39%
|6 Months
|-2.08%
|YTD
|2.52%
|1 Year
|40.05%
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|923.8
|Support 1
|901.1
|Resistance 2
|937.75
|Support 2
|892.35
|Resistance 3
|946.5
|Support 3
|878.4
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹811.0, 10.85% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 1839 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1991 k
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1764 k & BSE volume was 75 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹918.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹931.85 & ₹906.6 yesterday to end at ₹909.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend