Fri Aug 16 2024 09:26:12
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Shares Surge Amid Positive Market Trading
LIVE UPDATES

IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Shares Surge Amid Positive Market Trading

2 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went up today, 16 Aug 2024, by 0.79 %. The stock closed at 909.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 916.9 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates
IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 931.85 and closed at 918.3. The stock reached a high of 931.85 and a low of 906.6. The company has a market capitalization of 72,780 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has hit a high of 1148.3 and a low of 636.1. The BSE reported a trading volume of 75,412 shares for IRCTC.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2024, 09:32:55 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC trading at ₹916.9, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹909.75

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC share price is at 916.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 901.1 and 923.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 901.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 923.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 Aug 2024, 09:19:27 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The IRCTC share price has increased by 0.70% and is currently trading at 916.10 today. Over the past year, IRCTC shares have surged by 40.05% to 916.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.04% to 24,143.75 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.26%
3 Months-18.39%
6 Months-2.08%
YTD2.52%
1 Year40.05%
16 Aug 2024, 08:50:27 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1923.8Support 1901.1
Resistance 2937.75Support 2892.35
Resistance 3946.5Support 3878.4
16 Aug 2024, 08:30:36 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 811.0, 10.85% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 530.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold1112
    Sell1110
    Strong Sell2222
16 Aug 2024, 08:18:47 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 1839 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1991 k

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1764 k & BSE volume was 75 k.

16 Aug 2024, 08:00:44 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹918.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 931.85 & 906.6 yesterday to end at 909.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

