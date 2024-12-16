IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹839 and closed slightly higher at ₹839.85. The stock reached a high of ₹839.35 and a low of ₹820.9 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹66,836 crore, IRCTC's performance reflects a stable trend, notably within its 52-week range, which stands at a high of ₹1,148.3 and a low of ₹750.1. The BSE volume recorded was 32,811 shares.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|843.47
|Support 1
|824.42
|Resistance 2
|850.88
|Support 2
|812.78
|Resistance 3
|862.52
|Support 3
|805.37
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹833.0, 0.26% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹550.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1034 k & BSE volume was 32 k.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹839.35 & ₹820.9 yesterday to end at ₹835.15. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.