Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Jan 15 2025 15:59:49
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,027.35 -2.14%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 126.55 -0.35%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 321.25 3.35%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 763.45 -0.93%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 437.20 0.11%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2025, 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2025, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 757.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 759.75 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 759.95 and closed at 757.7, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 770 and a low of 755.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of 60,764 crore, IRCTC's performance is notably below its 52-week high of 1,148.3 and above its 52-week low of 743.75. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 43,400 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2025, 09:15:47 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IRCTC has increased by 1.46%, currently trading at 770.85. However, over the past year, the price of IRCTC shares has declined by 20.02%, also standing at 770.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 5.05%, reaching 23213.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.34%
3 Months-9.61%
6 Months-26.19%
YTD-3.48%
1 Year-20.02%
16 Jan 2025, 08:47:06 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1767.85Support 1752.5
Resistance 2776.8Support 2746.1
Resistance 3783.2Support 3737.15
16 Jan 2025, 08:32:10 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 866.0, 13.98% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 550.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy1000
    Hold2221
    Sell0001
    Strong Sell2222
16 Jan 2025, 08:20:12 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC volume yesterday was 1346 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1379 k

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 2.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1291 k & BSE volume was 55 k.

16 Jan 2025, 08:03:51 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC closed at ₹757.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 770 & 755.65 yesterday to end at 759.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue