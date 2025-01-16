IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹759.95 and closed at ₹757.7, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹770 and a low of ₹755.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹60,764 crore, IRCTC's performance is notably below its 52-week high of ₹1,148.3 and above its 52-week low of ₹743.75. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 43,400 shares.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IRCTC has increased by 1.46%, currently trading at ₹770.85. However, over the past year, the price of IRCTC shares has declined by 20.02%, also standing at ₹770.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 5.05%, reaching 23213.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.34%
|3 Months
|-9.61%
|6 Months
|-26.19%
|YTD
|-3.48%
|1 Year
|-20.02%
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|767.85
|Support 1
|752.5
|Resistance 2
|776.8
|Support 2
|746.1
|Resistance 3
|783.2
|Support 3
|737.15
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹866.0, 13.98% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹550.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 2.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1291 k & BSE volume was 55 k.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹770 & ₹755.65 yesterday to end at ₹759.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend