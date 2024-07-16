Hello User
IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went down today, 16 Jul 2024, by -0.46 %. The stock closed at 1042.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1037.7 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCTC opened at 1048.95 and closed at 1042.5. The stock's high for the day was 1048.95, while the low was 1035.25. The market capitalization of IRCTC was at 83,016.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was at 1148.3 and the low was at 614.45. The BSE volume for IRCTC was at 74,215 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3335 k

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 74 k.

16 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹1042.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1048.95 & 1035.25 yesterday to end at 1037.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

