IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCTC opened at ₹1048.95 and closed at ₹1042.5. The stock's high for the day was ₹1048.95, while the low was ₹1035.25. The market capitalization of IRCTC was at ₹83,016.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was at ₹1148.3 and the low was at ₹614.45. The BSE volume for IRCTC was at 74,215 shares.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 74 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1048.95 & ₹1035.25 yesterday to end at ₹1037.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend