IRCTC Share Price Highlights : IRCTC closed today at ₹1040.05, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹1028.2

IRCTC Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, IRCTC's stock opened at ₹1028.15 and closed at ₹1026.45. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1040, while the lowest was ₹1021. The market capitalization of IRCTC stood at ₹82256.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1076.35, and the 52-week low was ₹604. The BSE volume for IRCTC shares was 50195.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC has a 9.60% MF holding & 8.08% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 9.36% in december to 9.60% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 7.34% in december to 8.08% in march quarter.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC reported a ROE of 46.12% in the latest fiscal year and a return on investment of 42.35%. Analysts predict the ROE to be around 41.38% in the current fiscal year and 37.04% in the upcoming fiscal year.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC has shown an EPS growth of 25.15% and a revenue growth of 16.08% over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company generated revenue of 40804.22 crore, which is 15.22% higher than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to see a revenue growth of 17.18% and a profit growth of 21.17% in the upcoming fourth quarter.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of IRCTC increased by 1.15% today, reaching ₹1040.05, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Thomas Cook India, International Travel House, and Kaya are declining, whereas Easy Trip Planners are seeing a rise. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.92% and 0.93%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|1040.05
|11.85
|1.15
|1076.35
|604.0
|83204.0
|Thomas Cook India
|211.2
|-8.35
|-3.8
|228.15
|59.47
|9802.43
|Easy Trip Planners
|44.05
|0.34
|0.78
|54.0
|37.01
|7657.3
|International Travel House
|611.0
|-2.1
|-0.34
|781.0
|281.9
|488.46
|Kaya
|347.1
|-11.5
|-3.21
|395.9
|304.0
|453.45
