IRCTC Share Price Highlights : IRCTC closed today at 1040.05, up 1.15% from yesterday's 1028.2

48 min read . 16 May 2024 Trade
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Highlights : IRCTC stock price went up today, 16 May 2024, by 1.15 %. The stock closed at 1028.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1040.05 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Highlights

IRCTC Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, IRCTC's stock opened at 1028.15 and closed at 1026.45. The highest price reached during the day was 1040, while the lowest was 1021. The market capitalization of IRCTC stood at 82256.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1076.35, and the 52-week low was 604. The BSE volume for IRCTC shares was 50195.

16 May 2024, 08:01 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC has a 9.60% MF holding & 8.08% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 9.36% in december to 9.60% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 7.34% in december to 8.08% in march quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:34 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC reported a ROE of 46.12% in the latest fiscal year and a return on investment of 42.35%. Analysts predict the ROE to be around 41.38% in the current fiscal year and 37.04% in the upcoming fiscal year.

16 May 2024, 07:10 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC has shown an EPS growth of 25.15% and a revenue growth of 16.08% over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company generated revenue of 40804.22 crore, which is 15.22% higher than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to see a revenue growth of 17.18% and a profit growth of 21.17% in the upcoming fourth quarter.

16 May 2024, 06:37 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 762.5, 26.69% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 530.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1080.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

16 May 2024, 06:11 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of IRCTC increased by 1.15% today, reaching 1040.05, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Thomas Cook India, International Travel House, and Kaya are declining, whereas Easy Trip Planners are seeing a rise. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.92% and 0.93%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation1040.0511.851.151076.35604.083204.0
Thomas Cook India211.2-8.35-3.8228.1559.479802.43
Easy Trip Planners44.050.340.7854.037.017657.3
International Travel House611.0-2.1-0.34781.0281.9488.46
Kaya347.1-11.5-3.21395.9304.0453.45
16 May 2024, 05:36 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock experienced a low price of 1028.25 and a high price of 1044.55 on the current day.

16 May 2024, 04:37 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.15%; Futures open interest increased by 1.22%

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for IRCTC indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

16 May 2024, 03:54 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 24.85% higher than yesterday

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The volume of IRCTC traded by 3 PM is 24.85% higher than yesterday, with the price at 1040.05, up by 1.15%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 03:52 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed today at ₹1040.05, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹1028.2

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC share price closed the day at 1040.05 - a 1.15% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1047.47 , 1053.88 , 1063.07. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1031.87 , 1022.68 , 1016.27.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 03:33 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live:

16 May 2024, 03:11 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC trading at ₹1038, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹1028.2

16 May 2024, 02:56 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1001.13
10 Days1016.83
20 Days1017.98
50 Days972.65
100 Days945.15
300 Days813.30
16 May 2024, 02:55 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC Short Term and Long Term Trends

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IRCTC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 02:51 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 17.73% higher than yesterday

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The volume of IRCTC traded by 2 PM is 17.73% higher than the previous day, with the price at 1036.75, up by 0.83%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is crucial in analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting uptrend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 02:37 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1037.67 and 1029.97 levels over the past hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 1029.97 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1037.67.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11036.65Support 11030.15
Resistance 21039.45Support 21026.45
Resistance 31043.15Support 31023.65
16 May 2024, 02:05 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC trading at ₹1033.4, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹1028.2

16 May 2024, 01:55 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 6.67% higher than yesterday

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of IRCTC until 1 PM is 6.67% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at 1034.45, showing a 0.61% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 01:33 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC reached a high of 1039.7 and a low of 1032.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1033.28 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 1029.77 and 1026.53.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11037.67Support 11029.97
Resistance 21042.53Support 21027.13
Resistance 31045.37Support 31022.27
16 May 2024, 01:16 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.96%; Futures open interest increased by 0.14%

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in IRCTC indicates a potential for positive price movement in the upcoming days. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

16 May 2024, 01:09 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Today, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a low of 1028.25 and a high of 1044.55.

16 May 2024, 12:47 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 2.34% higher than yesterday

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The volume of IRCTC traded until 12 AM is 2.34% higher than yesterday, with the price at 1038.25, up by 0.98%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 12:42 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1041.9 and 1031.2 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 1031.2 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1041.9.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11040.03Support 11033.28
Resistance 21043.27Support 21029.77
Resistance 31046.78Support 31026.53
16 May 2024, 12:18 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC trading at ₹1038, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹1028.2

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC share price is at 1038 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1018.67 and 1038.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1018.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1038.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:48 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -4.71% lower than yesterday

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The volume of IRCTC traded by 11 AM is 4.71% lower than yesterday, with the price at 1035.25, down by 0.69%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate further price declines.

16 May 2024, 11:33 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1046.92 and 1034.12 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1034.12 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1046.92.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11041.9Support 11031.2
Resistance 21047.9Support 21026.5
Resistance 31052.6Support 31020.5
16 May 2024, 11:30 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC trading at ₹1035.6, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹1028.2

16 May 2024, 11:21 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Today, IRCTC's stock has increased by 0.46% and is now trading at 1032.95. In contrast, Thomas Cook India, Easy Trip Planners, International Travel House, and Kaya are experiencing losses. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by -0.11% and -0.31% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation1032.954.750.461076.35604.082636.0
Thomas Cook India212.5-7.05-3.21228.1559.479862.76
Easy Trip Planners43.66-0.05-0.1154.037.017589.51
International Travel House607.05-6.05-0.99781.0281.9485.31
Kaya355.55-3.05-0.85395.9304.0464.49
16 May 2024, 10:52 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -24.10% lower than yesterday

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The volume of IRCTC traded until 10 AM is 24.10% lower than yesterday, with the price at 1036, a decrease of 0.76%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price decline.

16 May 2024, 10:34 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC touched a high of 1044.55 & a low of 1031.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11046.92Support 11034.12
Resistance 21052.13Support 21026.53
Resistance 31059.72Support 31021.32
16 May 2024, 09:50 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Today, the IRCTC stock price increased by 0.6% to reach 1034.35, outperforming its peers. While Thomas Cook India and Kaya saw a decline in their stock prices, Easy Trip Planners and International Travel House experienced gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also showed slight increases of 0.31% and 0.24% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation1034.356.150.61076.35604.082748.0
Thomas Cook India216.45-3.1-1.41228.1559.4710046.09
Easy Trip Planners43.910.20.4654.037.017632.96
International Travel House615.01.90.31781.0281.9491.66
Kaya354.0-4.6-1.28395.9304.0462.47
16 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.9%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.05%

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for IRCTC indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or reversal in the near future.

16 May 2024, 09:36 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC trading at ₹1037.55, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹1028.2

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC share price is at 1037.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1018.67 and 1038.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1018.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1038.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 09:26 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The IRCTC stock has increased by 0.78% and is currently trading at 1036.25. Over the past year, IRCTC shares have surged by 64.28% to reach 1036.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.66% to 22319.20 in the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.1%
3 Months8.94%
6 Months51.86%
YTD15.9%
1 Year64.28%
16 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11038.32Support 11018.67
Resistance 21048.93Support 21009.63
Resistance 31057.97Support 3999.02
16 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 762.5, 25.84% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 530.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1080.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
16 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 1378 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2484 k

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1328 k & BSE volume was 50 k.

16 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹1026.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1040 & 1021 yesterday to end at 1026.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

