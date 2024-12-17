IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Shares Experience Downturn in Today's Trading Session

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹834.2 and closed slightly higher at ₹835.15. The stock reached a high of ₹843.85 and a low of ₹834.2 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹67,400 crore, IRCTC's shares traded a volume of 26,936 on the BSE. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹1,148.3 and a low of ₹750.1, indicating significant volatility over the year.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCTC Live Updates: IRCTC trading at ₹838.7, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹842.35
IRCTC Live Updates: IRCTC share price is at ₹838.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹836.87 and ₹845.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹836.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 845.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IRCTC has decreased by 0.05%, currently trading at ₹841.95. Over the past year, IRCTC's shares have appreciated by 7.90%, reaching ₹841.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 15.17%, rising to 24668.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.06%
|3 Months
|-8.6%
|6 Months
|-17.26%
|YTD
|-5.07%
|1 Year
|7.9%
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|845.77
|Support 1
|836.87
|Resistance 2
|849.28
|Support 2
|831.48
|Resistance 3
|854.67
|Support 3
|827.97
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹833.0, 1.09% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹550.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC volume yesterday was 756 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1201 k
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 729 k & BSE volume was 26 k.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC closed at ₹835.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹843.85 & ₹834.2 yesterday to end at ₹842.15. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.