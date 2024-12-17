Explore
LIVE UPDATES

IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Shares Experience Downturn in Today's Trading Session

1 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2024, 09:31 AM IST
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went down today, 17 Dec 2024, by -0.43 %. The stock closed at 842.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 838.7 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 834.2 and closed slightly higher at 835.15. The stock reached a high of 843.85 and a low of 834.2 during the session. With a market capitalization of 67,400 crore, IRCTC's shares traded a volume of 26,936 on the BSE. The stock has a 52-week high of 1,148.3 and a low of 750.1, indicating significant volatility over the year.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 09:31:38 AM IST

IRCTC Live Updates: IRCTC trading at ₹838.7, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹842.35

IRCTC Live Updates: IRCTC share price is at 838.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 836.87 and 845.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 836.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 845.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 Dec 2024, 09:20:41 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IRCTC has decreased by 0.05%, currently trading at 841.95. Over the past year, IRCTC's shares have appreciated by 7.90%, reaching 841.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 15.17%, rising to 24668.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.06%
3 Months-8.6%
6 Months-17.26%
YTD-5.07%
1 Year7.9%
17 Dec 2024, 08:50:18 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1845.77Support 1836.87
Resistance 2849.28Support 2831.48
Resistance 3854.67Support 3827.97
17 Dec 2024, 08:30:35 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 833.0, 1.09% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 550.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold2221
    Sell0001
    Strong Sell2222
17 Dec 2024, 08:20:45 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC volume yesterday was 756 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1201 k

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 729 k & BSE volume was 26 k.

17 Dec 2024, 08:02:37 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC closed at ₹835.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 843.85 & 834.2 yesterday to end at 842.15. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

