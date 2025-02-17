IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 17 Feb 2025

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹752.95 and closed at ₹746.05, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹752.95 and a low of ₹726.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹58,603.58 crore, IRCTC's shares traded at a volume of 128,416 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹1,148.30, while the 52-week low is ₹721.75.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|747.88
|Support 1
|721.48
|Resistance 2
|763.52
|Support 2
|710.72
|Resistance 3
|774.28
|Support 3
|695.08
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹852.0, 16.32% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|Hold
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 29.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 937 k & BSE volume was 128 k.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹752.95 & ₹726.50 yesterday to end at ₹732.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend