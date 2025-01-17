Hello User
IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2025, by 0.44 %. The stock closed at 759.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 763.1 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 769.65 and closed lower at 759.75. The stock reached a high of 773 and a low of 762.25 during the session. With a market capitalization of 61,056 crore, IRCTC's shares have seen significant fluctuations, with a 52-week high of 1,148.30 and a low of 743.75. The BSE volume for the day stood at 103,863 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC closed at ₹759.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 773 & 762.25 yesterday to end at 763.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.