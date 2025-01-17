IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹769.65 and closed lower at ₹759.75. The stock reached a high of ₹773 and a low of ₹762.25 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹61,056 crore, IRCTC's shares have seen significant fluctuations, with a 52-week high of ₹1,148.30 and a low of ₹743.75. The BSE volume for the day stood at 103,863 shares.
17 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC closed at ₹759.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹773 & ₹762.25 yesterday to end at ₹763.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend