IRCTC Share Price Highlights : IRCTC closed today at 1093.4, up 5.13% from yesterday's 1040.05

IRCTC Share Price Highlights : On the last day, IRCTC opened at ₹1028.25 and closed at ₹1028.2 with a high of ₹1044.55 and a low of ₹1028.25. The market capitalization was ₹83,204.0 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1076.35 and the 52-week low was ₹604. The BSE volume for the day was 58,023 shares.
Disclaimer
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC has a 9.60% MF holding & 8.08% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 9.36% in december to 9.60% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 7.34% in december to 8.08% in march quarter.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC reported a ROE of 46.12% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 42.35%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 41.38% and 37.04% respectively.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC has shown an EPS growth of 25.15% and a revenue growth of 16.08% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has reported a revenue of 40804.22 crore, which is 15.22% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a revenue growth of 17.18% and a profit growth of 21.17% in the fourth quarter.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹762.5, 30.26% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1080.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Today, IRCTC's stock price rose by 5.13% to reach ₹1093.4, outperforming its peers. While International Travel House and Kaya's stocks fell, Thomas Cook India and Easy Trip Planners saw an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also showed slight gains of 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|1093.4
|53.35
|5.13
|1076.35
|604.0
|87472.0
|Thomas Cook India
|215.0
|3.8
|1.8
|228.15
|59.47
|9978.8
|Easy Trip Planners
|44.24
|0.19
|0.43
|54.0
|37.01
|7690.33
|International Travel House
|610.6
|-3.5
|-0.57
|781.0
|281.9
|488.14
|Kaya
|341.1
|-6.25
|-1.8
|395.9
|304.0
|445.62
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a low of ₹1038.9 and a high of ₹1100 on the current day.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in IRCTC indicates the possibility of a positive price movement in the upcoming days. Traders are advised to consider maintaining their long positions.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC share price closed the day at ₹1093.4 - a 5.13% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1047.47 , 1053.88 , 1063.07. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1031.87 , 1022.68 , 1016.27.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of IRCTC by 3 PM has increased by 314.32% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹1093.4, up by 5.13%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signify potential further price declines.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC share price is at ₹1094.45 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹1063.07. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IRCTC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1005.21
|10 Days
|1015.80
|20 Days
|1018.89
|50 Days
|974.49
|100 Days
|947.66
|300 Days
|815.32
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of IRCTC until 2 PM has increased by 303.93% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1094.4, showing a 5.23% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC reached a peak of 1100.0 and a low of 1058.95 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock surpassed all hourly resistance levels, suggesting a strong bullish trend. Traders should monitor for overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting stop losses accordingly.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1111.45
|Support 1
|1070.4
|Resistance 2
|1126.25
|Support 2
|1044.15
|Resistance 3
|1152.5
|Support 3
|1029.35
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹762.5, 30.62% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1080.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC share price is at ₹1091.15 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹1063.07. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of IRCTC until 1 PM has increased by 78.54% compared to yesterday. The price is currently trading at ₹1066.85, showing a rise of 2.58%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1064.53 and 1049.28 levels in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 1049.28 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1064.53.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1061.27
|Support 1
|1053.57
|Resistance 2
|1063.98
|Support 2
|1048.58
|Resistance 3
|1068.97
|Support 3
|1045.87
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in IRCTC indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider holding onto their long positions.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock had a low price of ₹1038.9 and a high price of ₹1064.25 on the current day.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of IRCTC until 12 AM has increased by 85.67% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹1054.6, showing a 1.4% increase. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends in the market. A rise in price accompanied by a higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume could suggest further price declines.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1070.42 and 1049.07 levels in the past hour. Traders could think about using rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 1049.07 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1070.42.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1064.53
|Support 1
|1049.28
|Resistance 2
|1072.02
|Support 2
|1041.52
|Resistance 3
|1079.78
|Support 3
|1034.03
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1005.21
|10 Days
|1015.80
|20 Days
|1018.89
|50 Days
|974.49
|100 Days
|947.66
|300 Days
|815.32
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IRCTC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of IRCTC has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1047.47 & second resistance of ₹1053.88 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1063.07. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹1063.07 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of IRCTC until 11 AM is 12.22% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1057, reflecting a 1.63% increase. The volume traded, in conjunction with the price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC reached a peak of 1064.0 and a low of 1042.65 in the previous trading hour. The stock broke all the hourly resistance levels and is showing strong bullish signals. Traders should monitor overbought conditions on an hourly basis and consider adjusting stop losses accordingly.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1070.42
|Support 1
|1049.07
|Resistance 2
|1077.88
|Support 2
|1035.18
|Resistance 3
|1091.77
|Support 3
|1027.72
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The current market price of IRCTC has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1047.47 & second resistance of ₹1053.88 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1063.07. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹1063.07 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Today, IRCTC's stock price has increased by 1.22% to reach ₹1052.75, in line with the upward trend seen in its industry peers including Thomas Cook India, Easy Trip Planners, International Travel House, and Kaya. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also showing gains of 0.2% and 0.31% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|1052.75
|12.7
|1.22
|1076.35
|604.0
|84220.0
|Thomas Cook India
|215.35
|4.15
|1.96
|228.15
|59.47
|9995.04
|Easy Trip Planners
|44.31
|0.26
|0.59
|54.0
|37.01
|7702.5
|International Travel House
|619.0
|4.9
|0.8
|781.0
|281.9
|494.86
|Kaya
|352.8
|5.45
|1.57
|395.9
|304.0
|460.9
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹762.5, 26.98% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1080.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The IRCTC traded volume until 10 AM is down by 10.13% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹1044.2, a decrease of 0.4%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a stable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC touched a high of 1046.95 & a low of 1038.9 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1049.4
|Support 1
|1041.35
|Resistance 2
|1052.2
|Support 2
|1036.1
|Resistance 3
|1057.45
|Support 3
|1033.3
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IRCTC rose by 0.34% today to reach ₹1043.55, while its peers are experiencing mixed results. Kaya is declining, but Thomas Cook India, Easy Trip Planners, and International Travel House are all seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.21% and up by 0.11% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|1043.55
|3.5
|0.34
|1076.35
|604.0
|83484.0
|Thomas Cook India
|213.0
|1.8
|0.85
|228.15
|59.47
|9885.97
|Easy Trip Planners
|44.38
|0.33
|0.75
|54.0
|37.01
|7714.66
|International Travel House
|614.95
|0.85
|0.14
|781.0
|281.9
|491.62
|Kaya
|347.1
|-11.5
|-3.21
|395.9
|304.0
|453.45
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in IRCTC indicates the potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to consider maintaining their long positions.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC share price is at ₹1044 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1031.87 and ₹1047.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1031.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1047.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The share price of IRCTC has increased by 0.81% and is currently trading at ₹1048.50. Over the past year, IRCTC shares have surged by 67.08% to ₹1048.50. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 22.52% to 22403.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.52%
|3 Months
|6.96%
|6 Months
|53.09%
|YTD
|17.24%
|1 Year
|67.08%
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1047.47
|Support 1
|1031.87
|Resistance 2
|1053.88
|Support 2
|1022.68
|Resistance 3
|1063.07
|Support 3
|1016.27
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹762.5, 26.69% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1080.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.71% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1662 k & BSE volume was 58 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1044.55 & ₹1028.25 yesterday to end at ₹1028.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!