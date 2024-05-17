Hello User
IRCTC Share Price Highlights : IRCTC closed today at 1093.4, up 5.13% from yesterday's 1040.05

17 May 2024, 08:07 PM IST
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Highlights : IRCTC stock price went up today, 17 May 2024, by 5.13 %. The stock closed at 1040.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1093.4 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Highlights

IRCTC Share Price Highlights : On the last day, IRCTC opened at 1028.25 and closed at 1028.2 with a high of 1044.55 and a low of 1028.25. The market capitalization was 83,204.0 crore. The 52-week high was 1076.35 and the 52-week low was 604. The BSE volume for the day was 58,023 shares.

Disclaimer

17 May 2024, 08:07 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC has a 9.60% MF holding & 8.08% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 9.36% in december to 9.60% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 7.34% in december to 8.08% in march quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:38 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC reported a ROE of 46.12% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 42.35%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 41.38% and 37.04% respectively.

17 May 2024, 07:07 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC has shown an EPS growth of 25.15% and a revenue growth of 16.08% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has reported a revenue of 40804.22 crore, which is 15.22% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a revenue growth of 17.18% and a profit growth of 21.17% in the fourth quarter.

17 May 2024, 06:38 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 762.5, 30.26% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 530.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1080.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
17 May 2024, 06:00 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Today, IRCTC's stock price rose by 5.13% to reach 1093.4, outperforming its peers. While International Travel House and Kaya's stocks fell, Thomas Cook India and Easy Trip Planners saw an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also showed slight gains of 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation1093.453.355.131076.35604.087472.0
Thomas Cook India215.03.81.8228.1559.479978.8
Easy Trip Planners44.240.190.4354.037.017690.33
International Travel House610.6-3.5-0.57781.0281.9488.14
Kaya341.1-6.25-1.8395.9304.0445.62
17 May 2024, 05:34 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a low of 1038.9 and a high of 1100 on the current day.

17 May 2024, 04:31 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 5.34%; Futures open interest increased by 7.7%

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in IRCTC indicates the possibility of a positive price movement in the upcoming days. Traders are advised to consider maintaining their long positions.

17 May 2024, 03:48 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed today at ₹1093.4, up 5.13% from yesterday's ₹1040.05

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC share price closed the day at 1093.4 - a 5.13% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1047.47 , 1053.88 , 1063.07. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1031.87 , 1022.68 , 1016.27.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

17 May 2024, 03:47 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 314.32% higher than yesterday

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of IRCTC by 3 PM has increased by 314.32% compared to yesterday, with the price at 1093.4, up by 5.13%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signify potential further price declines.

17 May 2024, 03:38 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live:

17 May 2024, 03:20 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC trading at ₹1094.45, up 5.23% from yesterday's ₹1040.05

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC share price is at 1094.45 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 1063.07. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

17 May 2024, 02:58 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC Short Term and Long Term Trends

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IRCTC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 02:57 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1005.21
10 Days1015.80
20 Days1018.89
50 Days974.49
100 Days947.66
300 Days815.32
17 May 2024, 02:49 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 303.93% higher than yesterday

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of IRCTC until 2 PM has increased by 303.93% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 1094.4, showing a 5.23% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 02:35 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC reached a peak of 1100.0 and a low of 1058.95 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock surpassed all hourly resistance levels, suggesting a strong bullish trend. Traders should monitor for overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting stop losses accordingly.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11111.45Support 11070.4
Resistance 21126.25Support 21044.15
Resistance 31152.5Support 31029.35
17 May 2024, 02:17 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

17 May 2024, 02:00 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC trading at ₹1091.15, up 4.91% from yesterday's ₹1040.05

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC share price is at 1091.15 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 1063.07. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

17 May 2024, 01:45 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 78.54% higher than yesterday

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of IRCTC until 1 PM has increased by 78.54% compared to yesterday. The price is currently trading at 1066.85, showing a rise of 2.58%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 01:43 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1064.53 and 1049.28 levels in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 1049.28 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1064.53.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11061.27Support 11053.57
Resistance 21063.98Support 21048.58
Resistance 31068.97Support 31045.87
17 May 2024, 01:19 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.93%; Futures open interest increased by 1.06%

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in IRCTC indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider holding onto their long positions.

17 May 2024, 01:10 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock had a low price of 1038.9 and a high price of 1064.25 on the current day.

17 May 2024, 12:45 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 85.67% higher than yesterday

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of IRCTC until 12 AM has increased by 85.67% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 1054.6, showing a 1.4% increase. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends in the market. A rise in price accompanied by a higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume could suggest further price declines.

17 May 2024, 12:37 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1070.42 and 1049.07 levels in the past hour. Traders could think about using rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 1049.07 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1070.42.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11064.53Support 11049.28
Resistance 21072.02Support 21041.52
Resistance 31079.78Support 31034.03
17 May 2024, 12:25 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1005.21
10 Days1015.80
20 Days1018.89
50 Days974.49
100 Days947.66
300 Days815.32
17 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC Short Term and Long Term Trends

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IRCTC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 12:15 PM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC trading at ₹1054.45, up 1.38% from yesterday's ₹1040.05

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of IRCTC has surpassed the first resistance of 1047.47 & second resistance of 1053.88 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1063.07. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 1063.07 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

17 May 2024, 11:45 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 12.22% higher than yesterday

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of IRCTC until 11 AM is 12.22% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1057, reflecting a 1.63% increase. The volume traded, in conjunction with the price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 11:40 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC reached a peak of 1064.0 and a low of 1042.65 in the previous trading hour. The stock broke all the hourly resistance levels and is showing strong bullish signals. Traders should monitor overbought conditions on an hourly basis and consider adjusting stop losses accordingly.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11070.42Support 11049.07
Resistance 21077.88Support 21035.18
Resistance 31091.77Support 31027.72
17 May 2024, 11:28 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC trading at ₹1061.1, up 2.02% from yesterday's ₹1040.05

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The current market price of IRCTC has surpassed the first resistance of 1047.47 & second resistance of 1053.88 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1063.07. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 1063.07 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

17 May 2024, 11:10 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Today, IRCTC's stock price has increased by 1.22% to reach 1052.75, in line with the upward trend seen in its industry peers including Thomas Cook India, Easy Trip Planners, International Travel House, and Kaya. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also showing gains of 0.2% and 0.31% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation1052.7512.71.221076.35604.084220.0
Thomas Cook India215.354.151.96228.1559.479995.04
Easy Trip Planners44.310.260.5954.037.017702.5
International Travel House619.04.90.8781.0281.9494.86
Kaya352.85.451.57395.9304.0460.9
17 May 2024, 10:50 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -10.13% lower than yesterday

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The IRCTC traded volume until 10 AM is down by 10.13% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 1044.2, a decrease of 0.4%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a stable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 10:34 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC touched a high of 1046.95 & a low of 1038.9 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11049.4Support 11041.35
Resistance 21052.2Support 21036.1
Resistance 31057.45Support 31033.3
17 May 2024, 10:10 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 09:59 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IRCTC rose by 0.34% today to reach 1043.55, while its peers are experiencing mixed results. Kaya is declining, but Thomas Cook India, Easy Trip Planners, and International Travel House are all seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.21% and up by 0.11% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation1043.553.50.341076.35604.083484.0
Thomas Cook India213.01.80.85228.1559.479885.97
Easy Trip Planners44.380.330.7554.037.017714.66
International Travel House614.950.850.14781.0281.9491.62
Kaya347.1-11.5-3.21395.9304.0453.45
17 May 2024, 09:43 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.2%; Futures open interest increased by 0.65%

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in IRCTC indicates the potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to consider maintaining their long positions.

17 May 2024, 09:31 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC trading at ₹1044, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹1040.05

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC share price is at 1044 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1031.87 and 1047.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1031.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1047.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 09:16 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The share price of IRCTC has increased by 0.81% and is currently trading at 1048.50. Over the past year, IRCTC shares have surged by 67.08% to 1048.50. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 22.52% to 22403.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.52%
3 Months6.96%
6 Months53.09%
YTD17.24%
1 Year67.08%
17 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11047.47Support 11031.87
Resistance 21053.88Support 21022.68
Resistance 31063.07Support 31016.27
17 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 1720 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2414 k

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.71% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1662 k & BSE volume was 58 k.

17 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹1028.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1044.55 & 1028.25 yesterday to end at 1028.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

