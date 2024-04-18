Hello User
IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 18 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC stock price went down today, 18 Apr 2024, by -1.23 %. The stock closed at 1029.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1016.45 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Stock Price Today

IRCTC Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCTC opened at 1023.55, closed at 1029.15, with a high of 1036.85 and a low of 1006.55. The market capitalization stood at 81,316.0 crores. The 52-week high was 1068.65 and the 52-week low was 584.9. The BSE volume for the day was 153,450 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST IRCTC share price Live :IRCTC closed at ₹1029.15 on last trading day

On the last day, IRCTC had a trading volume of 153,450 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 1029.15.

