IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹840 and closed slightly higher at ₹842.35. The stock reached a high of ₹842.4 and a low of ₹825 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹66,144 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹1,148.3, while the 52-week low stands at ₹778.8. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 27,617 shares.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.71%; Futures open interest increased by 3.12%
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: A lower futures price combined with increased open interest in IRCTC indicates the possibility of a price decline in the near term. As a result, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: On the current trading day, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock recorded a low of ₹812 and reached a high of ₹827. This fluctuation highlights a range of ₹15 between the day's lowest and highest prices, reflecting the stock's volatility.
IRCTC Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -60.97% lower than yesterday
IRCTC Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for IRCTC has decreased by 60.97% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹812.4, reflecting a decline of 1.77%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
IRCTC Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
IRCTC Live Updates: IRCTC reached a high of 820.5 and a low of 814.4 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 818.27 and 815.98, suggesting notable selling activity. Traders might consider closing existing long positions, while new investors could assess the potential for a reversal if the stock appears oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|819.1
|Support 1
|813.0
|Resistance 2
|822.85
|Support 2
|810.65
|Resistance 3
|825.2
|Support 3
|806.9
IRCTC Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|839.69
|10 Days
|834.60
|20 Days
|821.42
|50 Days
|838.50
|100 Days
|886.74
|300 Days
|943.06
IRCTC Live Updates: IRCTC Short Term and Long Term Trends
IRCTC Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IRCTC share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
IRCTC Live Updates: IRCTC trading at ₹815.7, down -1.37% from yesterday's ₹827
IRCTC Live Updates: The current market price of IRCTC has broken the first support of ₹820.53 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹814.07. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹814.07 then there can be further negative price movement.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -66.15% lower than yesterday
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for IRCTC has decreased by 66.15% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹815.5, reflecting a decline of 1.39%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decline.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has moved between 823.12 and 815.22 in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 815.22 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 823.12. Please note that your training data goes up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|822.82
|Support 1
|818.27
|Resistance 2
|825.08
|Support 2
|815.98
|Resistance 3
|827.37
|Support 3
|813.72
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC trading at ₹820.3, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹827
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of IRCTC has broken the first support of ₹820.53 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹814.07. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹814.07 then there can be further negative price movement.
IRCTC Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -67.00% lower than yesterday
IRCTC Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for IRCTC has decreased by 67.00% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at ₹821.15, reflecting a decline of 0.71%. Analyzing volume traded is crucial alongside price to identify market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline.
IRCTC Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
IRCTC Live Updates: IRCTC touched a high of 825.45 & a low of 817.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|823.12
|Support 1
|815.22
|Resistance 2
|828.23
|Support 2
|812.43
|Resistance 3
|831.02
|Support 3
|807.32
IRCTC Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.79%; Futures open interest increased by 0.18%
IRCTC Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices combined with an increase in open interest for IRCTC indicates the potential for a downward price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
IRCTC Live Updates: IRCTC trading at ₹822.25, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹827
IRCTC Live Updates: IRCTC share price is at ₹822.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹820.53 and ₹837.98 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹820.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 837.98 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IRCTC has decreased by 0.56% and is currently trading at ₹822.40. Over the past year, IRCTC shares have declined by 5.95%, reaching the same price of ₹822.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 13.62%, reaching 24,336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.98%
|3 Months
|-8.76%
|6 Months
|-19.91%
|YTD
|-6.84%
|1 Year
|-5.95%
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|837.98
|Support 1
|820.53
|Resistance 2
|848.97
|Support 2
|814.07
|Resistance 3
|855.43
|Support 3
|803.08
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC volume yesterday was 789 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1184 k
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 762 k & BSE volume was 27 k.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC closed at ₹842.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹842.4 & ₹825 yesterday to end at ₹827. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend