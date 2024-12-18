Explore
IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session

6 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2024, 01:11 PM IST
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2024, by -1.37 %. The stock closed at 827 per share. The stock is currently trading at 815.7 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 840 and closed slightly higher at 842.35. The stock reached a high of 842.4 and a low of 825 during the session. With a market capitalization of 66,144 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of 1,148.3, while the 52-week low stands at 778.8. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 27,617 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:11:51 PM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.71%; Futures open interest increased by 3.12%

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: A lower futures price combined with increased open interest in IRCTC indicates the possibility of a price decline in the near term. As a result, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

18 Dec 2024, 01:07:44 PM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: On the current trading day, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock recorded a low of 812 and reached a high of 827. This fluctuation highlights a range of 15 between the day's lowest and highest prices, reflecting the stock's volatility.

18 Dec 2024, 12:52:26 PM IST

IRCTC Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -60.97% lower than yesterday

IRCTC Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for IRCTC has decreased by 60.97% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 812.4, reflecting a decline of 1.77%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 12:34:57 PM IST

IRCTC Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

IRCTC Live Updates: IRCTC reached a high of 820.5 and a low of 814.4 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 818.27 and 815.98, suggesting notable selling activity. Traders might consider closing existing long positions, while new investors could assess the potential for a reversal if the stock appears oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1819.1Support 1813.0
Resistance 2822.85Support 2810.65
Resistance 3825.2Support 3806.9
18 Dec 2024, 12:25:55 PM IST

IRCTC Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days839.69
10 Days834.60
20 Days821.42
50 Days838.50
100 Days886.74
300 Days943.06
18 Dec 2024, 12:20:00 PM IST

IRCTC Live Updates: IRCTC Short Term and Long Term Trends

IRCTC Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IRCTC share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Dec 2024, 12:18:26 PM IST

IRCTC Live Updates: IRCTC trading at ₹815.7, down -1.37% from yesterday's ₹827

IRCTC Live Updates: The current market price of IRCTC has broken the first support of 820.53 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 814.07. If the stock price breaks the second support of 814.07 then there can be further negative price movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:55:50 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -66.15% lower than yesterday

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for IRCTC has decreased by 66.15% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 815.5, reflecting a decline of 1.39%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decline.

18 Dec 2024, 11:53:14 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has moved between 823.12 and 815.22 in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 815.22 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 823.12. Please note that your training data goes up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1822.82Support 1818.27
Resistance 2825.08Support 2815.98
Resistance 3827.37Support 3813.72
18 Dec 2024, 11:28:10 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC trading at ₹820.3, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹827

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of IRCTC has broken the first support of 820.53 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 814.07. If the stock price breaks the second support of 814.07 then there can be further negative price movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:12:45 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of IRCTC decreased by 0.92%, bringing it down to 819.4, while its competitors showed mixed performance. Companies like Easy Trip Planners and International Travel House experienced declines, whereas Thomas Cook India and Kaya saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex fell by 0.43% and 0.49%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation819.4-7.6-0.921148.3778.865552.0
Thomas Cook India213.950.850.4263.73134.519954.96
Easy Trip Planners16.82-0.2-1.1827.014.232980.57
International Travel House653.0-11.2-1.69781.0414.0522.04
Kaya371.00.00.0702.25267.05484.68
18 Dec 2024, 11:03:52 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 833.0, 1.6% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 550.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold2221
    Sell0001
    Strong Sell2222
18 Dec 2024, 10:52:17 AM IST

IRCTC Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -67.00% lower than yesterday

IRCTC Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for IRCTC has decreased by 67.00% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at 821.15, reflecting a decline of 0.71%. Analyzing volume traded is crucial alongside price to identify market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline.

18 Dec 2024, 10:35:43 AM IST

IRCTC Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

IRCTC Live Updates: IRCTC touched a high of 825.45 & a low of 817.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1823.12Support 1815.22
Resistance 2828.23Support 2812.43
Resistance 3831.02Support 3807.32
18 Dec 2024, 10:17:01 AM IST

IRCTC Live Updates:

18 Dec 2024, 09:53:32 AM IST

IRCTC Live Updates: Stock Peers

IRCTC Live Updates: The share price of IRCTC dropped by 0.63% today, reaching 821.8, while its competitors showed mixed performance. Companies like Easy Trip Planners and International Travel House experienced declines, whereas Thomas Cook India and Kaya saw increases. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex both decreased by 0.04%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation821.8-5.2-0.631148.3778.865744.0
Thomas Cook India215.92.81.31263.73134.5110045.69
Easy Trip Planners16.88-0.14-0.8227.014.232991.2
International Travel House663.0-1.2-0.18781.0414.0530.04
Kaya371.00.00.0702.25267.05484.68
18 Dec 2024, 09:43:01 AM IST

IRCTC Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.79%; Futures open interest increased by 0.18%

IRCTC Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices combined with an increase in open interest for IRCTC indicates the potential for a downward price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

18 Dec 2024, 09:38:38 AM IST

IRCTC Live Updates: IRCTC trading at ₹822.25, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹827

IRCTC Live Updates: IRCTC share price is at 822.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 820.53 and 837.98 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 820.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 837.98 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 09:17:59 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IRCTC has decreased by 0.56% and is currently trading at 822.40. Over the past year, IRCTC shares have declined by 5.95%, reaching the same price of 822.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 13.62%, reaching 24,336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.98%
3 Months-8.76%
6 Months-19.91%
YTD-6.84%
1 Year-5.95%
18 Dec 2024, 08:47:09 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1837.98Support 1820.53
Resistance 2848.97Support 2814.07
Resistance 3855.43Support 3803.08
18 Dec 2024, 08:35:29 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 833.0, 0.73% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 550.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold2221
    Sell0001
    Strong Sell2222
18 Dec 2024, 08:21:19 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC volume yesterday was 789 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1184 k

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 762 k & BSE volume was 27 k.

18 Dec 2024, 08:03:45 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC closed at ₹842.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 842.4 & 825 yesterday to end at 827. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

