LIVE UPDATES

IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2025, 09:18 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went down today, 18 Feb 2025, by -0.96 %. The stock closed at 732.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 725.40 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.