IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹728.80 and closed at ₹732.45, recording a high of ₹732.40 and a low of ₹716. The market capitalization stood at ₹58,039.51 crore. The stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹1,148.30 and is above its 52-week low of ₹721.75. The BSE volume for the day was 58,533 shares, indicating active trading in the stock.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IRCTC has decreased by 0.47%, currently trading at ₹722.00. Over the past year, IRCTC's shares have experienced a decline of 22.88%, reaching the same price of ₹722.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, now standing at 22,959.50 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.24%
|3 Months
|-7.38%
|6 Months
|-22.64%
|YTD
|-7.81%
|1 Year
|-22.88%
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|733.92
|Support 1
|716.67
|Resistance 2
|741.88
|Support 2
|707.38
|Resistance 3
|751.17
|Support 3
|699.42
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹839.0, 15.66% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|Hold
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC volume yesterday was 1069 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1527 k
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1010 k & BSE volume was 58 k.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC closed at ₹732.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹732.40 & ₹716 yesterday to end at ₹725.40. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend