IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went down today, 18 Feb 2025, by -0.96 %. The stock closed at 732.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 725.40 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 728.80 and closed at 732.45, recording a high of 732.40 and a low of 716. The market capitalization stood at 58,039.51 crore. The stock remains below its 52-week high of 1,148.30 and is above its 52-week low of 721.75. The BSE volume for the day was 58,533 shares, indicating active trading in the stock.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Feb 2025, 09:18 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IRCTC has decreased by 0.47%, currently trading at 722.00. Over the past year, IRCTC's shares have experienced a decline of 22.88%, reaching the same price of 722.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, now standing at 22,959.50 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.24%
3 Months-7.38%
6 Months-22.64%
YTD-7.81%
1 Year-22.88%
18 Feb 2025, 08:50 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1733.92Support 1716.67
Resistance 2741.88Support 2707.38
Resistance 3751.17Support 3699.42
18 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 839.0, 15.66% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2111
    Buy1110.00
    Hold1222
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell2222
18 Feb 2025, 08:17 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC volume yesterday was 1069 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1527 k

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1010 k & BSE volume was 58 k.

18 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC closed at ₹732.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 732.40 & 716 yesterday to end at 725.40. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

