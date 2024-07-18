LIVE UPDATES

IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Stock Plunges as Market Sentiment Turns Bearish

2 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST Trade

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2024, by -1.24 %. The stock closed at 1029 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1016.25 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.