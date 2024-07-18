Explore
LIVE UPDATES

IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Stock Plunges as Market Sentiment Turns Bearish

2 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2024, by -1.24 %. The stock closed at 1029 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1016.25 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCTC opened at 1043.85, reached a high of 1044.75, and a low of 1024.45 before closing at 1037.7. The market capitalization was 82320.0 crore, with a 52-week high of 1148.3 and a 52-week low of 615.45. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 51127 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2024, 09:30:04 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC trading at ₹1016.25, down -1.24% from yesterday's ₹1029

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of IRCTC has broken the first support of 1020.68 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1012.37. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1012.37 then there can be further negative price movement.

18 Jul 2024, 09:19:48 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The share price of IRCTC has dropped by 1.27% and is currently trading at 1015.90. Over the past year, IRCTC's shares have increased by 64.50% to 1015.90. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.87% to 24613.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.11%
3 Months-8.51%
6 Months8.36%
YTD15.94%
1 Year64.5%
18 Jul 2024, 08:46:07 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11041.13Support 11020.68
Resistance 21053.27Support 21012.37
Resistance 31061.58Support 31000.23
18 Jul 2024, 08:33:19 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 811.0, 21.19% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 530.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold1112
    Sell1110
    Strong Sell2222
18 Jul 2024, 08:17:09 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 1293 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3270 k

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 60.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1242 k & BSE volume was 51 k.

18 Jul 2024, 08:01:04 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹1037.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1044.75 & 1024.45 yesterday to end at 1029. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

